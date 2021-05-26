Cancel
Texas State

State bill to create easier process for removing racist deed restrictions, named for longtime Dallas senator

Austin Star-News
Austin Star-News
 16 days ago

Texas State Sen. Royce West at MegaFest's International Faith & Family Film Festival in Dallas in 2017.(Cooper Neill/Getty Images for MegaFest 2017)

By Madelyn Edwards

(AUSTIN, Texas) Senate Bill 30, which would create an easier process for removing racist restrictions from real estate deeds, is to be named after one of its authors, Dallas Sen. Royce West, The Dallas Morning News reports

According to the Texas Legislature’s website, SB 30 has been passed by both the state House of Representatives and the Senate. The bill needs to be decided on by the governor to become law.  

Prohibiting property ownership based on race, color, religion or national origin in deeds was made illegal by the 1968 federal Fair Housing Act, and that discriminatory language was voided by the 1983 Texas Legislature. However, property owners currently must go through separate court proceedings to have the racist restrictions removed. 

SB 30 allows county clerks to remove that language from deeds, per the request of property owners.

"SB30 removes another brick from the walls that divide people based on their color or race that generations of conscientious Americans have struggled to dismantle," West said in a March press release

West continued, "Even though the Supreme Court ruled that these type restrictions were in violation of the 14th Amendment decades ago, property owners and scholars say the language can still be found in deeds, not only in Texas, but across the country. There are issues that my colleagues disagree on and may continue to disagree on, but we stand united today in saying that such discriminatory edicts in legal documents in our state should be a thing of the past.”

Plano Rep. Jeff Leach, one of the bill's sponsors in the House, led the charge for SB 30 to be named for West, who has served in the Senate for 28 years.

