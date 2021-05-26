Cancel
Astronomy

A lunar eclipse and ‘flower supermoon’ took place overnight, here’s what you missed

By Madison Weil
KESQ News Channel 3
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39GV3t_0aBxAlMQ00

Some valley residents were up early trying to catch a glimpse of the lunar eclipse and ‘flower supermoon' — a phenomenon which hasn't happened since January of 2019.

The total eclipse happened just after 4 a.m. and lasted about 15 minutes. Unfortunately for us here in the desert, the clouds created a challenge making it difficult to see.

“We were hoping to see the moon pass through the earth’s shadow and the light would bend around the earth’s atmosphere and give the moon a nice reddish tint. The main problem was the clouds coming in from the coast," said Lauren Zuckerberg, a Program Coordinator at the Rancho Mirage Observatory.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BjiE4_0aBxAlMQ00

Zuckerberg explained a lunar eclipse happens when the sun, earth and full moon align. During the eclipse, people can typically see the moon take on a reddish hue. This eclipse is called a ‘flower supermoon’ because it happened in May when flowers are blooming across North America.

Another partial eclipse is expected in November of this year.

The post A lunar eclipse and ‘flower supermoon’ took place overnight, here’s what you missed appeared first on KESQ .

Palm Springs, CA
Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com
