Get closer to scenic coastlines and island shores on Windstar Cruises, with small boutique-style ships that sail to the heart of old-world cities and dock in exotic ports larger ships cannot reach. Stay in ports longer, explore destinations deeper and walk on and off the ship easier on Windstar’s celebrated excursions. Onboard their beautifully appointed yachts, enjoy exceptional, locally sourced culinary experiences from some of the most recognized chefs in the world, get pampered at the lavish World Spa by Windstar and unwind with the newly transformed Star Plus Class, featuring more space, two new restaurants, new pool and more. This is private yacht-style cruising that’s 180 degrees from ordinary, and it’s only found on Windstar Cruises.