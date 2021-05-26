Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

U.S. FAA finalizing electronic pilot records database

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 16 days ago

WASHINGTON, May 26 (Reuters) - The Federal Aviation Administration said Wednesday it is finalizing rules establishing a long-delayed electronic pilot records database demanded by Congress in 2010 in the wake of a fatal crash.

In March, the FAA published proposed rules to establish a new database to provide potential employers with rapid access to information about pilot performance and employment records after the crash of Colgan Air Flight 3407 in 2009 near Buffalo killed 50 people. The FAA said operators will have three years and 90 days to fully comply with the rule.

In July, the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board cited the FAA’s failure to finalize the database as a contributing factor in a February 2019 fatal crash of an Atlas Air cargo plane. (Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Reuters

Reuters

131K+
Followers
155K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Database#Pilot#Colgan Air Flight 3407#Atlas Air#Aviation Safety#U S Transportation#Reporting#Operators#July#March#Plane#Potential Employers#Fatal Crash#David Shepardson Editing#Buffalo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Politics
News Break
Economy
News Break
FAA
Related
TechnologyPosted by
The Press

FAA Selects Iris Automation to Participate on New BVLOS Aviation Rulemaking Committee

SAN FRANCISCO, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Iris Automation has been selected by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to participate in the FAA's BVLOS ARC (Aviation Rulemaking Committee), announced Wednesday at the virtual AUVSI FAA Symposium. The UAS BVLOS ARC will provide recommendations to the FAA for performance-based regulatory requirements to normalize safe, scalable, economically viable, and environmentally advantageous UAS BVLOS operations that are not under positive air traffic control (ATC). This ARC will take a holistic approach in recommending a performance-based, technology agnostic, regulatory framework for BVLOS operations.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. Senate panel to unveil $78 billion surface transportation bill - sources

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate Commerce Committee on Wednesday will unveil a bipartisan surface transportation bill that would authorize $78 billion over five years, including $25 billion for passenger rail, sources briefed on the matter said. The bill includes more than $19 billion in grants for U.S passenger railroad Amtrak over five years, which is a dramatic increase over the average $2 billion in government funding the railroad received annually before COVID-19.
Aerospace & DefenseFlight Global.com

FAA clashes with general aviation groups on pilot training rules

The general aviation industry is slamming the Federal Aviation Administration’s determination that flight instructors need exemptions to legally provide flight training in some aircraft types. In a letter dated 4 June, the FAA told industry groups that regulations prohibit instructors from providing training in “experimental”, “primary” and “limited” category aircraft....
Economymeadowlakenow.com

Report says Canada needs to bolster plane certification, rely less on U.S. regulators

OTTAWA — A new parliamentary report says Canada’s aircraft certification process needs retooling in the wake of two fatal crashes of Boeing 737 Max jetliners. In a study released Wednesday, the House of Commons transport committee recommended Transport Canada conduct a full recertification for any flight system that tacks on a new or altered component — like the one involved in the fatally defective Max 8.
TechnologyFlight Global.com

FAA forming committee to develop ‘beyond line of sight’ drone rules

The Federal Aviation Administration is convening a committee tasked with recommending rules to permit “beyond line of sight” drone operations, a step toward allowing significantly broader use of unmanned aircraft. “The FAA is forming a new aviation rulemaking committee to help us develop a regulatory path for routine beyond-visual line...
EconomyWashington Post

U.S. job openings hit record in April

U.S. employers posted a record 9.3 million job openings in April with the U.S. economy reopening at breakneck speed. The number of job openings soared 12 percent from the 8.3 million counted in March. But employers hired just 6.1 million, up 1 percent from March, according to a Labor Department...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Reuters

U.S. FAA's top safety official stepping down effective June 30

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) top safety official said Wednesday he will step down effective June 30. Ali Bahrami, the FAA’s associate administrator for aviation safety since July 2017, had faced criticism from some U.S. lawmakers and family members of those killed in two fatal Boeing 737 MAX crashes that led to the plane’s 20-month grounding, which was lifted in November. Officials said it was Bahrami’s decision to leave the agency.
AccidentsWrcbtv.com

FAA records: pilot of crashed plane had expired medical certificate

The pilot of the plane that crashed Saturday, killing all seven people on board, was flying on an expired certificate that confirms whether a pilot is healthy enough to fly, FAA records show. But a spokeswoman for the pilot’s church, Remnant Fellowship Church, disputes those records, saying Joe Lara did...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Reuters

U.S. FAA confirms Boeing halt to 787 Dreamliner deliveries

The Federal Aviation Administration said Friday that Boeing (BA.N) had temporarily halted deliveries of 787 Dreamliners as the agency waits for more data to determine if the planemaker's planned inspection method meets federal requirements. "Boeing still needs to show that its proposed inspection method would meet FAA’s federal safety regulations....
Aerospace & Defense94.1 Duke FM

FAA tells U.S. passenger carriers to use ‘extreme caution’ flying over Belarus

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said Friday it was urging U.S. passenger airlines to exercise extreme caution while flying over Belarus. The FAA notice did not recommend passenger carriers halt flights over Belarus. It comes after Belarusian authorities forced a Ryanair plane to land and arresting 26-year-old dissident journalist Roman Protasevich. The FAA said airlines should “exercise extreme caution until the agency can better assess Belarus’ actions surrounding the May 23 diversion of a passenger jet and the potential for Belarus to repeat similar actions in the future.”
Economyfroggyweb.com

U.S. applications to start a business rise steadily in May

(Reuters) – Applications to start new U.S. businesses rose in May as economic activity continued to accelerate. The Commerce Department said on Thursday that business applications increased 1.2% to a seasonally adjusted 500,219 last month. The data is derived from business applications for tax identifications. There were a seasonally adjusted...
Aerospace & Defensewibqam.com

Boeing offloads unclaimed 737 MAX jets as air travel recovers – WSJ

(Reuters) – Boeing Co has reduced inventory of jets whose original buyers walked away from their deals during the pandemic, the Wall Street Journal reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/boeing-offloads-unclaimed-max-jets-as-air-travel-recovers-11623416757?mod=latest_headlines on Friday. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
Industrygranthshala.com

737 Max report calls for overhaul of Canada’s approval process for new planes

Transport Canada needs more stringent procedures for testing new aircraft after the Boeing 737 MAX disasters, and less reliance on the US Federal Aviation Authority, says a new federal report that examined the department’s approval of the aircraft. The House of Commons Transport Committee’s long-awaited report came after hearings on...
Technologyaviationtoday.com

FAA Forms New Rulemaking Committee to Advance BVLOS Drone Operations

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) created a new aviation rulemaking committee to develop a regulatory path for beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) drone flights, FAA Administrator Steve Dickson announced at the FAA Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) Symposium on June 9. “I'm very pleased to announce that the FAA is...
Worldkfgo.com

Canadian to reopen border in phases, starting with vaccinated citizens: source

OTTAWA (Reuters) – Canada is poised to outline a multi-step process for reopening borders once certain conditions are met, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, which will eventually allow fully vaccinated citizens to re-enter the country without an extended quarantine. The first phase of reopening will come...
Businesswincountry.com

U.S. consumer sentiment rebounds in early June – survey

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. consumer sentiment rebounded in early June as inflation fears subsided and households grew more optimistic about future economic growth and employment, a survey showed on Friday. The University of Michigan said its preliminary consumer sentiment index increased to 86.4 in the first half of this month...