State Debate: Pass National Anthem bill, but put limits on it, editorializes the Racine Journal Times

 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough the newspaper doesn't see the need for it, the Racine Journal Times nevertheless recommends that the State Senate concur in the Assembly-passed bill requiring the playing of the National Anthem before sporting events in the state. The paper editorializes, however, that the Senate should amend the bill to make it clear it isn't required for events like softball games and other sports played in parks and other recreational venues.

