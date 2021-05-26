State Debate: Pass National Anthem bill, but put limits on it, editorializes the Racine Journal Times
Although the newspaper doesn't see the need for it, the Racine Journal Times nevertheless recommends that the State Senate concur in the Assembly-passed bill requiring the playing of the National Anthem before sporting events in the state. The paper editorializes, however, that the Senate should amend the bill to make it clear it isn't required for events like softball games and other sports played in parks and other recreational venues.madison.com