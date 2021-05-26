Cancel
Johnson City, TN

Johnson City man in critical condition after shooting outside Lowe’s

By Alivia Harris
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Johnson City Police said a man is in critical condition after he was shot in the parking lot of a Lowe’s Home Improvement Tuesday. According to police, officers were called to the store on Marketplace Boulevard around 4:40 p.m. Officers said when they arrived on...

