Night Ranger, Vince Neil and Great White Headline Boone River Valley Festival

Boone Iowa is celebrating the River Valley Festival this Memorial day weekend with a special festival featuring Night Ranger, Vince Neil and Great White.

Boone River Valley Festival Image Courtesy of Boone River Valley Festival

Looking for something to do this weekend in Central Iowa? Boone is celebrating the holiday weekend with the Boone River Valley Festival. Voted one of the top ten best outdoor festivals in Iowa, this festiva features concerts, a block party and more.



This weekend’s festivities will include headlining national, multi-platinum selling band- Night Ranger along with special guests and multi-platinum selling “rock gods” in their own right, Vince Neil and Great White. The concert event is scheduled for Sat., May 29, 2021.

Here’s what you can expect at this weekend’s events.

Friday, May 28th

10 AM- Backyard Make n’ Take Craft and (virtual) Story time with Mr. Z at the Ericson Public Library (Free/ All ages)

with Mr. Z at the Ericson Public Library (Free/ All ages) 11 AM- Walk and Talk (Iowa Arboretum, 1875 Peach Ave., Madrid) Tour the grounds with Executive Director, Mark Schneider. (Free/ All ages)

(Iowa Arboretum, 1875 Peach Ave., Madrid) Tour the grounds with Executive Director, Mark Schneider. (Free/ All ages) 5PM- Official BRVF Kick Off Block Party (Boone Valley Brewery, Boone) Come for FREE MUSIC with Danny Grause’s unique style of fusing a country foundation with funk, blues, and rock influences. Plus, plenty of our Boone River Valley Festival signature brews, food trucks and Kids Cornhole Tournament sponsored by Boone Rotary!

Saturday, May 29th

8AM- Adventures in Outdoor Photography (Meet in the gravel area across from the Iowa Arboretum, Madrid) Beginner to the camera or a po, come learn a few tips to make your pics Instagram- worth! (Free/ All ages)

(Meet in the gravel area across from the Iowa Arboretum, Madrid) Beginner to the camera or a po, come learn a few tips to make your pics Instagram- worth! (Free/ All ages) 8AM-12PM Youth {16 yrs old and younger} Fishing Derby (Don Williams Park, 610 H. Ave., Ogden) Meet at the Open air shelter by the Marina Boat Ramp, last registration at 11:30A. Join Boone County Conservation for fishing fun! Prizes and giveaways! Parent must accompany children. (Free/ All ages)

(Don Williams Park, 610 H. Ave., Ogden) Meet at the Open air shelter by the Marina Boat Ramp, last registration at 11:30A. Join Boone County Conservation for fishing fun! Prizes and giveaways! Parent must accompany children. (Free/ All ages) 5PM- GATES OPEN for Concert (Seven Oaks Recreation, 222nd Dr., Boone). Local favorite, Saucy Jack kicks off performances at 6pm. The line up from there is first Great White, then Vince Neil, then last- Night Ranger.

Sunday, May 30th

8:45 AM- Community-wide Worship Service & Pancake Feed (Goeppinger Field/ Boone HS football field, Boone) Inter-denominational outdoor community-wide church service with free pancake breakfast- thanks to Fareway Stores in Boone! (Free/ All ages)

(Goeppinger Field/ Boone HS football field, Boone) Inter-denominational outdoor community-wide church service with free pancake breakfast- thanks to Fareway Stores in Boone! (Free/ All ages) 10 AM- Arts in the Park (Main Shelter, McHose Park, Boone) A community favorite! Join in for dozens of hand crafted art, craft & vintage items, the Market, plus free live music from 11-3pm with a brand new high energy bluegrass style string band, Black Mountain Fever! Kid’s Corner with free books from Rotary of Boone, Food trucks and more! (Free entry/ All ages)

(Main Shelter, McHose Park, Boone) A community favorite! Join in for dozens of hand crafted art, craft & vintage items, the Market, plus free live music from 11-3pm with a brand new high energy bluegrass style string band, Black Mountain Fever! Kid’s Corner with free books from Rotary of Boone, Food trucks and more! (Free entry/ All ages) Garage Art Car Show (Main Shelter, McHose Park, Boone) Come see the best in the Midwest- and enjoy all free music, kids activities, the food options, and more since you’re right next to Arts in the Park! (Free entry/ All ages)

This is the first concert held in the area since the pandemic began, and organizers have a few guidelines in place including the following.

No outside food or drinks - Both non-alcoholic and adult beverages will be available for purchase and food trucks will also be available with a variety of menu items.

- Both non-alcoholic and adult beverages will be available for purchase and food trucks will also be available with a variety of menu items. Clear bags only - Bags brought into the event will be searched and attendees are asked to bring only clear bags to help move security lines along.

- Bags brought into the event will be searched and attendees are asked to bring only clear bags to help move security lines along. Bring lawn chairs or blankets - Seating for the show will be in an open grassy area.

- Seating for the show will be in an open grassy area. Handicapped parking at Seven Oaks will be limited - Guests will need to have their sticker visible and look for signage and staff to point you in the right direction.

- Guests will need to have their sticker visible and look for signage and staff to point you in the right direction. Socially distance - While masks are not required, attendees are asked to social distance to help keep each other safe.

- While masks are not required, attendees are asked to social distance to help keep each other safe. Parking - Parking for general admission and overflow is located in Boone at the DMACC Campus and the corner of Linn Street and Hancock Street adjacent to DMACC Boone Campus. $10 covers your parking AND shuttle transportation for everyone in your vehicle. You will receive wristbands allowing unlimited shuttle use to / from the venue. VIP PARKING is AT SEVEN OAKS (see map). Please watch for signage at the concert directing crowd traffic.



For more information on the festival and to purchase concert tickets visit boonerivervalleyfestival.com .