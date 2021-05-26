What Helps People Change? Grappling

If you've ever thought to yourself, "Gee, I wish I could eat a blue muffin to track how long it takes me to digest it" — then the "blue poop challenge" might be for you. In a "movement" from health science company Zoe, people are eating two blue muffins in the morning, then making note of when their poop comes out blue. Participants are then directed to Zoe's website to enter the time they ate the muffins, and the time the blue poop appeared. After you enter your results, Zoe will give you insights on your "transit time" and what it might mean for your gut health. (If you don't want to buy the company's muffins, they provide a simple recipe to make your own at home. You could also use another food, as long as it contains the required amount of blue dye.)