All summer long, ArenaNet is dropping old episodes of Guild Wars 2’s living story for free for folks who missed them many years ago. Thus far, the company has run promo weeks for Gates of Maguuma, Entanglement, and both halves of The Dragon’s Reach. This week’s freebies are Echoes of the Past and Tangled Paths, both originally from 2014; they push players through the Silverwastes, so even if you’ve already got these episodes unlocked, the next week will be a good time to drop back into those areas as players cluster into them.