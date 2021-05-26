Cancel
Valdosta, GA

Valdosta seeks community input on upcoming projects

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVALDOSTA, Ga.— Downtown Valdosta has released a new community input survey. The purpose of this survey is to capture “what your vision for Downtown Valdosta is over the next few years”. This survey anonymously informs Valdosta Downtown on the community’s thoughts and ideas for, upcoming projects and programs. The survey can be completed at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/ValdostaMS. For more information, see Valdosta’s Facebook post linked below.

