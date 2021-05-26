Valdosta seeks community input on upcoming projects

Photo: Wes Taylor (Superintendent of LCS), Matt North, Nick Lacey (President, South Georgia Chapter, AFA), and LeAnne McCall (Principal of LHS) Matthew North, Technology and Engineering teacher at Lowndes High School (LHS) was recently named the AFA Georgia STEM Teacher of the Year. The Air Force Association recognizes local, state, and national Teachers of the Year annually. The State Teacher of the Year award honors exemplary K-12 educators and Chapter Teacher of the Year winners at the AFA State level who make a profound difference in the lives of their students and in their community. As State Teacher of the Year, Mr. North will be a candidate for National Teacher of the Year.