Life gave her lemons, so this Rockwall birthday girl is making lemonade

ROCKWALL, TX (June 7, 2021) Under the leadership of dealership owners Steve and Barbara Jackson, Toyota of Rockwall is known for its philanthropic support of the Rockwall community. From honoring local educators with ‘Teacher of the Year’-wrapped vehicles to drive free of charge for six months, to transporting Meals on Wheels clients to doctor appointments; from ‘Packing the Pantry’ for Helping Hands, to Toyota’s recent participation in Cars of CASA benefiting Lone Star CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates), the Jacksons and Team Toyota is all about giving back.