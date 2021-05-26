Life gave her lemons, so this Rockwall birthday girl is making lemonade
ROCKWALL, TX (May 26, 2021) Elementary student Ellie Estes studied business in her social studies class this school year, inspiring her to host a lemonade stand this Saturday, May 29 to raise money for the Robyn J. Barst Pediatric Research and Mentoring Fund. Ellie hopes the community will support this come-and-go fundraiser in honor of her seventh birthday, to help find a cure for her severe Idiopathic Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension, or PH – a progressive and ultimately terminal disease.blueribbonnews.com