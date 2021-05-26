Cancel
Green Planet Group Improves Food Security, Reduces the Impact of Climate Change

dallassun.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2021 / Green Planet Group (OTC PINK:GNPG) announces that its 10-year effort to address the problems of climate change on food production is at the end. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Healing the Earth Inc (HTE) is now open for business and is accepting orders for its revolutionary organic food growing system.

www.dallassun.com
