Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Amazon Buys MGM, The Studio Behind ‘James Bond’ and ‘Rocky’

By Matt Singer
Posted by 
ScreenCrush
ScreenCrush
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In a move that will shake up the entire film and TV industry, Amazon has announced it will purchase the MGM film company, in a deal worth a whopping $8.45 billion. The main appeal of the acquisition, according to The New York Times, is MGM’s film library, which Amazon can use to bolster its Amazon Prime Video streaming service. While MGM sold off much of their vintage library (including titles like The Wizard of Oz and Singin’ in the Rain) many years ago, they still control “4,000 older movies, including pre-1986 films that come from two MGM divisions, United Artists and Orion.” The franchises they do control include several very lucrative ones, like Rocky, RoboCop, and the catalog of James Bond, which have been released by United Artists since the franchise’s earliest days in the 1960s.

screencrush.com
ScreenCrush

ScreenCrush

395
Followers
1K+
Post
128K+
Views
ABOUT

Read movie reviews, TV recaps and celebrity news, plus watch the latest movie trailers.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barbara Broccoli
Person
Chris Pratt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rocky#Mgm#Mgm Television#Amazon Video#Hollywood#The Studio Behind#The New York Times#United Artists#Orion#The Handmaid S Tale#Mgm S Tv#Classic Mgm Movies#Buying Mgm#Bond Movies#Amazon Prime#Films#Television Spinoffs#Franchises#Company#Video Streaming
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Movies
News Break
Amazon
Related
MoviesPosted by
ScreenCrush

12 Movies That Changed Drastically After Their Test Screenings

Before a movie is released, it will often be shown to a test audience — or several test audiences — so producers can gain insight into how the public will react to the story, the characters, and the comedy. A preview screening does two things: Reveal what is working, and expose what isn’t. Believe it or not, a negative test screening has the power to alter the final form of a film — as is the case in all 12 of the pictures below.
TV SeriesPosted by
ScreenCrush

Disney Shares New Trailer For ‘Monsters at Work’ Series

Return to the world of Monsters Inc. with a new trailer for the upcoming Disney+ series Monsters at Work. The spinoff show takes place after the events of the original 2001 Pixar movie, focusing on a young Monsters University Scare Major graduate who winds up working as a mechanic at Monsters Inc.
Moviesmxdwn.com

‘The Lord Of The Rings’ Franchise Lives On: New Line Spearheads Animated Film ‘The War Of The Rohirrim’

At a time of celebrating Lord of the Rings: Fellowship of the Ring’s 20th anniversary, New Line and Warner Animation’s latest project brings J.R.R Tolkien’s world-renowned franchise back to the big screen. The Lord of the Rings: The War of Rohirrim will present Tolkien’s world in a new imagined light as an animated film. According to Deadline, Oscar-winning feature architects Peter Jackson and Fran Walsh are not involved with the project as of right now but will be determined down the line. Philippa Boyens, who wrote Lord of the Rings: Return of the King, will be consulting the project directed by Kenji Kamiyama. Voice casting is underway, and the film will be distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures.
MoviesMovieWeb

Jurassic World: Dominion Was Originally Supposed to Hit Theaters Today

Had things gone differently, Jurassic World: Dominion would have hit theaters today. Universal Pictures had originally set the latest installment in the dino-centric franchise release on June 11, 2021. But 2020 upended the movie business and forced studios to delay many movies for various reasons. This was one of them. Now, fans will have to wait another year to see the conclusion of the current trilogy.
TV ShowsStreetInsider.com

Amazon (AMZN) to acquire MGM for $8.45 Billion

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and MGM today announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement under which Amazon will acquire MGM for a purchase price of $8.45 billion. MGM has nearly a century of filmmaking history and complements the work of Amazon Studios, which has primarily focused on producing TV show programming. Amazon will help preserve MGM's heritage and catalog of films, and provide customers with greater access to these existing works. Through this acquisition, Amazon would empower MGM to continue to do what they do best: great storytelling.
ComicsEmpire

Lord Of The Rings Animated Movie The War Of The Rohirrim In The Works

While the recent focus of Lord Of The Rings attention has been on the sprawling Amazon TV series that digs into the story's deeper past, a big-screen to the world of JRR Tolkien's work has been quietly planned by New Line and Warner Bros. A new, stand-alone anime film called The Lord Of The Rings: The War Of The Rohirrim is now in development.
TV SeriesPosted by
ScreenCrush

A ‘Ted’ TV Series Is Headed to Peacock

It’s a great time to have made something in Hollywood that’s open to more sequels or spinoffs. Streaming services are popping up everywhere, and they all want their own flagship movies and series featuring familiar characters audiences already love. Case in point: Peacock — which has already developed new versions of Saved By the Bell and Psych and is prepping a MacGruber television show is now also making a Ted series, based on the films by Seth MacFarlane about a talking teddy bear.
TV & VideosPosted by
ScreenCrush

The Power Is Back in the ‘Masters of the Universe: Revelation’ Trailer

For a franchise that was built from the toys up, the Masters of the Universe has shown impressive staying power. The ’80s generation still holds fond memories of He-Man in both action figure and cartoon form — to the point that Mattel is currently releasing new toys that look just like the vintage He-Man, Skeletor, and the rest of their pals from the mystical land of Eternia.
Moviesfandompost.com

James Bond: Agent of Spectre #4 Review

The Agent of Spectre series may play with a few familiar ideas and all but it's executing it beautifully. It’s all-out action in Athens, Greece as Bond and Blofeld’s tenuous alliance is tested under fire! Can they survive the mountainside attack by upstart SPECTRE member Titania Jones…and can they survive each other? The double-crosses and triple-crosses hurtle toward a shocking and explosive conclusion in this penultimate issue!
MoviesVulture

The 30 Best Action Movies on Amazon Prime

Looking for a bit of high-powered escapism tonight? A way to leave the world behind and watch as heroes save the day and stuntmen steal the show? Amazon Prime has a rich, deep catalog of action movies that includes everything from Bruce Lee to Ethan Hunt to Captains Kirk and America. Pick your favorites and leave the real world behind.
MoviesBatman News

Blue Beetle set to be an HBO Max original film

Warner Bros. is ironing out its plans for film releases beginning in 2022, and one of the latest announcements is that Blue Beetle will be heading to HBO Max. Warner Bros. is stepping up how many films it makes each year, and the plan is to divide the projects evenly between HBO Max and theatrical releases. Speaking with the Los Angeles Times, Warner Bros. Pictures Group explained that the plan calls for 10 to 12 films to head to theaters for 45 days, while another 10 to 12 films will be made for HBO Max.
Moviesbelloflostsouls.net

New ‘Lord of the Rings’ Animated Movie Will Focus on Helm Hammerhand

Lord of the Rings has become a hot property in Hollywood again. Note: this has nothing to do with the new Amazon Studios series. New Line (the studio behind Peter Jackson’s live-action movies) is teaming up with Warner Bros. Animation to make an anime-style feature called The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim. It’s a stand-alone movie and will focus on Helm Hammerhand and the bloody history of Helm’s Deep. The legendary King of Rohan was involved in a long, costly war for the majority of his reign.
MoviesSuperHeroHype

Hasbro Star Wars Reveals First Mads Mikkelsen Action Figure and More

Hasbro Star Wars Reveals First Mads Mikkelsen Action Figure and More. It’s “another round” of Star Wars figure reveals, and what more appropriate actor to immortalize in plastic than Mads Mikkelsen? Okay, his Galen Erso may not have been the most dynamic, action-packed character, but the actor is a franchise VIP, having appeared in Marvel, Star Wars, James Bond, and soon Harry Potter and Indiana Jones films. In celebration of Rogue One‘s fifth anniversary, he and Riz Ahmed’s Bodhi Rook will get 6-inch Black Series figures. In additional celebration, previous Rogue One action figures that came out with notoriously subpar actor likenesses will see rerelease with photoreal face printing. So yes, a Jyn Erso that finally actually looks like Felicity Jones is coming, and the hard-to-find Chirrut Imwe and Baze Malbus will get easier to obtain.