Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Franklin County, OH

Outdoor siren test canceled in Franklin County Wednesday due to severe weather threat

By Chris White
myfox28columbus.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There will not be an outdoor warning siren test in Franklin County Wednesday due to the threat of severe weather. "Due to the possibility of severe weather in the area today, Franklin County Emergency Management and Homeland Security (FCEM&HS) will suspend its Wednesday noon test of the Franklin County Outdoor Warning Siren System today (Wednesday)," stated Franklin County Emergency Management.

www.myfox28columbus.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Columbus, OH
County
Franklin County, OH
Franklin County, OH
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Siren#Severe Storms#Wsyx#Abc#Franklin County Wednesday#Central Ohio#Lunch#Dinner#Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Politics
News Break
Environment
Related
Ohio StatePosted by
Upworthy

Beloved Ohio official retires after 14 years to spend more time with aging mom amid pandemic

A celebrated government official in Franklin County, Ohio, is retiring from her over a decade-long public service career to spend more time with her elderly mother. According to PEOPLE, Franklin County Commissioner Marilyn Brown announced her resignation Tuesday, explaining to her colleagues that the COVID-19 pandemic played a big part in her taking this decision. "I've always known that public service in this kind of a role comes at a price, whether it's less time with family because of the 24 hours, seven days a week governing and stressful times as this past year and a half has been," the 66-year-old said at the end of a commissioners meeting.
Columbus, OHmyfox28columbus.com

Columbus to announce new program for non-emergency 911 calls

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The city of Columbus is set to announce a new pilot program related to 911 callers and non-emergency incidents. The press conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. at the Columbus Public Health building. Mayor Andrew Ginther will be joined by the CEO of ADAMH Board of...