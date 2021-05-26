State police investigating suspected arson of church camp in Loganton
Loganton, Pa. – State police are investigating a suspected arson in Clinton County after a church camp building caught fire Tuesday morning. The fire began shortly after 10 a.m. May 25 at Camp Blessing Tabernacle Church building at 73 Blessing Lane in Greene Township. Fire companies from Clinton, Centre, and Lycoming counties responded and extinguished the blaze shortly before 11:30 a.m., according to Clinton County Communications.www.northcentralpa.com