Biden Revamps Architecture Panel, Artist Jackie Matisse Dies, and More: Morning Links from May 26, 2021

The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York said that it will return two 16th-century bronze plaques from Benin City to Nigeria, the New York Times reports. The pieces were once held by the British Museum, which transferred them to the National Museum in Lagos around 1950, according to the Met. Though the Lagos institution did not deaccession the works, they at some point ended up on the market and eventually made their way to a collector who gave them to the Met. The decision came after research by the Met and the British Museum. (ARTnews has an explainer about the Benin Bronzes, which were looted by British troops in 1897.) Nigeria's minister of minister of information and culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said in a statement picked up by NPR that the country "enjoins other museums to take a cue from this. The art world can be a better place if every possessor of cultural artifacts considers the rights and feelings of the dispossessed."