Biden Revamps Architecture Panel, Artist Jackie Matisse Dies, and More: Morning Links from May 26, 2021

By The Editors of ARTnews
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. PRESIDENT BIDEN HAS NOMINATED FOUR PEOPLE to the Commission of Fine Arts, which advises on the design of federal buildings in Washington, D.C., NPR reports. The move, which will diversify its membership, comes a day after the president pushed out four members appointed by President Trump. Trump’s appointments had made the seven-member board all white and all male. The proposed new members are architects Peter Cook, Hazel Ruth Edwards, and Billie Tsien, and the designer and urbanist Justin Garrett Moore. The commission’s ousted chair, Justin Shubow, told Artnet News, “Nothing like this has ever occurred in the 110-year history of the fine arts commission.” Artnet notes that Shubow is involved with the National Civic Art Society, which took part in drafting a Trump executive order aimed at promoting neoclassical buildings. (That has since been revoked.) Shubow called Biden’s actions “an attack on classical architecture.”

Visual Art
ARTnews

Architect Gottfried Böhm Dies, CryptoPunk NFT Brings $11.7 M., and More: Morning Links from June 11, 2021

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. THE RENOWNED GERMAN ARCHITECT GOTTFRIED BÖHM DIED on Wednesday in Cologne at the age of 101, the New York Times reports. Böhm won acclaim for his Brutalist buildings—especially grand churches—with sharp angles and unusual shapes, like his Pilgrimage Church, completed in 1968 in Neviges, Germany. It has been compared to “a tent, a crystal, and an iceberg,” A. J. Goldmann writes. He was “a sculptor among architects,” DW argues, having studied that medium at the Academy of Arts in Munich. Rather than pursue a specific theoretical program, Böhm said that his goal was “building as well and beautifully as possible.” He won architecture’s top honor, the Pritzker Prize, in 1986.
Museums
ARTnews

Shenzhen to Host Art Fair, Storied Show Designer Dies, and More: Morning Links from June 10, 2021

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York said that it will return two 16th-century bronze plaques from Benin City to Nigeria, the New York Times reports. The pieces were once held by the British Museum, which transferred them to the National Museum in Lagos around 1950, according to the Met. Though the Lagos institution did not deaccession the works, they at some point ended up on the market and eventually made their way to a collector who gave them to the Met. The decision came after research by the Met and the British Museum. (ARTnews has an explainer about the Benin Bronzes, which were looted by British troops in 1897.) Nigeria’s minister of minister of information and culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said in a statement picked up by NPR that the country “enjoins other museums to take a cue from this. The art world can be a better place if every possessor of cultural artifacts considers the rights and feelings of the dispossessed.”
Visual Artdnyuz.com

The Artist vs. the Technocrat: A $2 Million Parable

In 1974, Dorothea Rockburne, 42 and Canadian, was enjoying the beginnings of success as an artist in late midcentury Manhattan. Two years earlier she had received a Guggenheim fellowship, followed by an exhibit at the influential Lisson Gallery in London and an appearance on the cover of Artforum. Now the hardest years of motherhood and paycheck work behind her, she was preparing for a group show at the Museum of Modern Art, when the downtown building where she had lived and answered to her creative impulses for 16 years, was sold.
Museums
ARTnews

O’Keeffe Museum to Expand, 2022 Venice Biennale Gets Title, and More: Morning Links from June 9, 2021

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. IT HAS BEEN LESS THAN TWO MONTHS since Hauser & Wirth announced its latest branch, in Monaco. Now it is has another on the way. The Swiss behemoth told the Los Angeles times that it will add a second Los Angeles location , taking over a onetime vintage car showroom in West Hollywood. It will have 5,000 square feet of exhibition space. Its fortress in Downtown Los Angeles has about 20,000 square feet for galleries, in contrast. Like that sprawling venue, this one will have a restaurant, though the chef has not yet been named. The firm is targeting a fall 2022 opening. The big announcement comes in the wake of fellow blue-chipper (and former business partner) David Zwirner signing a lease on a Hollywood location, according to Artnet News.
Visual Artartsy.net

8 Artists Who Had Breakout Moments This Spring Auction Season

The art market’s seasonal calendar started to get back on track this spring after a year of pandemic upheaval. Both Christie’s and Sotheby’s held major sales in New York and Hong Kong in late April and throughout the month of May; Phillips will follow suit this month. The bulk of last month’s biggest results were achieved in the houses’ New York salesrooms—primarily by.
Visual Art
ARTnews

Damien Hirst Takes Rome, Gunfire Damages Iowa Museum, and More: Morning Links from June 8, 2021

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. NOT ONE BUT TWO STATUES OF LIBERTY WILL BE STANDING in New York Harbor when the U.S. toasts Independence Day on July 4. Joining Auguste Bartholdi’s 151-foot-tall Lady Liberty will be a smaller plaster cast of the work, visiting from France, the Associated Press reports. This one is almost 10 feet tall and will alight on Ellis Island before heading to the French Embassy in Washington, D.C., for Bastille Day. The work had been on view at the Musée des Arts et Métiers in Paris. In other Statue of Liberty–related news, Abigail DeVille’s Light of Freedom (2020) sculpture, which was inspired by its torch, is currently on view at the Momentary in Bentonville, Arkansas. It made its debut last year in New York’s Madison Square Park, where the torch for Bartholdi’s full-scale wonder was on view during a fundraising drive for its pedestal.
Brooklyn, NY
ARTnews

Acropolis Museum Director Named, Dior Show to Brooklyn, and More: Morning Links from June 7, 2021

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. IT CAN TAKE TIME, BUT ANSWERS SOMETIMES SURFACE to art history’s mysteries. For years, the Japanese art historian Tsukasa Kodera hunted in vain for work by Edmund Walpole Brooke, an obscure Australian artist who worked alongside his friend Vincent van Gogh in France during the end of the Dutch artist’s life. Now a Brooke painting may have finally surfaced: a $45 purchase at an antiques shop in Maine, the New York Times reports in a wild story. (Spoiler alert: van Gogh was not particularly impressed with Brooke’s art.) On a far more speculative note, a neuroscientist and a physicist used artificial intelligence in an attempt to recreate a Modigliani portrait that has been faintly glimpsed in X-rays beneath another one of his pieces, the Guardian reports. Some believe that the obscured sitter is his former lover, Beatrice Hastings, and that he painted over her when they broke up. A 3D-printed version of the AI-generated painting will go on view at a London gallery later this month.
Lifestyle
ARTnews

Cruises Return to Venice, Art Basel Details Swiss Fair Rules, and More: Morning Links from June 4, 2021

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. NATURE IS HEALING. On Thursday, the nearly 100,000-ton MSC Orchestra sailed into Venice, the first cruise ship to do so since pandemic’s start, the Associated Press reports. Though Italy passed a decree aimed at barring massive ships from the city’s historical center, there is apparently no other easy alternative for the moment. An Italian ministry told the AP that a bidding process will begin “any day now” for a docking area outside the lagoon. In 2022, some ships will be able to venture to a nearby port in the lagoon. Meanwhile, Art Basel confirmed in a letter to VIPs that its Swiss fair is a go in September, its first outing since June 2019, Artnet News reports. Covid safety protocols will be in place—including a 20 percent reduction in capacity and proof of vaccination, antibodies, or a negative test required. Another VIP day has also been added.
Visual Art
ARTnews

Street Artist Sues NYPD for Covering Mural, Kafka Drawings Go Online, and More: Morning Links from June 2, 2021

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. AS MUSEUMS REOPEN IN THE UNITED STATES, their directors are feeling a bit more optimistic about the future, according to a new American Alliance of Museums study picked up by the Art Newspaper. In an April survey of about 1,000 organizations, 15 percent of respondents said that there was a “significant risk” of closing permanently in the next six months or that they did not know if they would make it. That is not a comforting number, but it was an improvement over the 29 percent that gave those answers in an October poll asking about this coming fall. In all, 46 percent of museums said they had cut staff during the pandemic, by an average of 29 percent. “The museum field will take years to recover to pre-pandemic levels of staffing, revenue, and community engagement,” the AAM’s president and CEO, Laura Lott, said in a statement.
New York City, NY
ARTnews

Biden Calls for NEA Budget Jump, U.K. Halts Export of $24.1 M. Roundel, and More: Morning Links from May 31, 2021

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. PRESIDENT BIDEN HAS PROPOSED A 20 PERCENT JUMP in funding for the National Endowment for the Arts, to $201 million, in his proposed budget for the 2022 fiscal year, the New York Times reports. If approved by Congress, it would be its largest budget in history, measured by raw dollars, as the Art Newspaper notes. However, adjusting for inflation, it pales to the funding it received in some earlier decades. (The NEA’s $99.9 million appropriation in 1977 would be more than $400 million on today’s dollars, for instance.) President Trump regularly called for eliminating the NEA in his budget proposals, but its funding grew about $17 million during his term, the Times notes, to $167.5 million. In comparison to some other funds, the NEA’s budget is relatively modest. Britain typically sends more than $1 billion to the arts each year, the Times reports, and New York City’s Department of Cultural Affairs alone has a $193.1 million budget.
Visual Art
ARTnews

Crowds Flock to ‘Spiral Jetty,’ Warhol NFTs Net $3.38 M., and More: Morning Links from May 28, 2021

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. WITH MUSEUMS SHUTTERED DURING COVID LOCKDOWNS, Robert Smithson’s Spiral Jetty (1970) in Utah’s Great Salt Lake became a hot ticket. One day in March of 2020, some 700 vehicles visited the remote site, the Art Newspaper reports. “There was a big increase in visitors during the pandemic, but the uptick has continued,” Kelly Kivland, a former Dia Art Foundation curator, said. (Dia helps care for the storied earthwork; Kivland was just named chief curator of the Wexner Center in Columbus, Ohio.) It sounds like people are behaving themselves while visiting, but Box Elder County has snapped up 10 acres nearby to add parking and toilets—a thoughtful move.
Visual Art
ARTnews

‘Hungry Caterpillar’ Artist Eric Carle Dies, ‘Vessel’ Returns, and More: Morning Links from May 27, 2021

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. ERIC CARLE, THE REVERED ILLUSTRATOR AND AUTHOR of children’s books, has died at the age of 91. The artist’s audience was huge: He sold more than 170 million copies of his more than 70 reliably charming books, the New York Times reports. His best-known work, 1969’s The Very Hungry Caterpillar, did more than 55 million units in upward of 70 languages. In 2002, Carle and his wife, Barbara, inaugurated the Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art in Amherst, Massachusetts. Carle was born in Syracuse, New York, in 1929, but his family soon moved to Germany, and he grew up amid World War II. A teacher introduced him to the art of vanguard figures the Nazis labeled as “degenerate,” like Matisse and Picasso, but warned the future artist not to discuss their work, the Washington Post writes in its obituary.
Bentonville, AR
ARTnews

Allison Glenn, Curator of Acclaimed Breonna Taylor Show, to Join Contemporary Arts Museum Houston

Allison Glenn, an associate curator at the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville, Arkansas, has been named senior curator and director of public art at the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston. The senior curator position was most recently held by Valerie Cassel Oliver, who left the CAMH in 2017 for the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts. Glenn will join the Texas institution on August 1.
Books & Literature

June’s book bag: from Peter Blake’s collages to artists’ solutions to the climate emergency

Peter Blake: Collage, Peter Blake, David Hockney, Natalie Rudd and Patrick Elliott, Thames & Hudson, 316pp, £50 (hb) Peter Blake’s innovations in collage are explored in this comprehensive overview, focusing on his early found-object assemblages, pasted-paper collages and most recently, his inkjet printing and digital works. As well as contributions from the artist himself, the book also includes a foreword from David Hockney, a fellow alumni of the Royal College of Art in London. Hockney writes: “By the time we met [in the late 1950s] he was already working in collage, as well as painting and drawing, and he hasn’t ever stopped. It remains an important part of his very personal artistic expression. I have always really admired them. Peter understands that collage places one time on top of another and so they present more than one perspective. His work looks back at Joseph Cornell and has a lot of Cornell’s sensibility, but they are always really about the now and contemporary culture. Nobody has done anything quite like them.”
Visual Art
ARTnews

Rare Toulouse-Lautrec Hospital Painting to Sell at Paris Auction

An 1891 painting by Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec that was held in the same collection for more than a century will be auctioned in Paris this month. Coming to the market with an estimate of €600,000–€900,000 ($730,000–$1.09 million), it is scheduled to hit the auction block on June 29 during a modern art sale at Parisian auction house Artcurial.
Museums

Museum hiring rebounds? US institutions announce a string of appointments to leadership and curatorial positions

While the arts industry may take a while to fully recover from the onslaught of job losses caused by the pandemic, especially among the lower tiers of staff that were hardest hit by layoffs, hirings at the higher end of the field seems to be rebounding, with a number of museums in the US announcing new appointments or promotions to leadership and curatorial positions.
Arts
ARTnews

Italy’s Trifolio Blends Passion, Skill, and Technology to Mirror Masterpieces in High-End Art Books

Renowned book printer Trifolio takes great pride in creating its own works of art that replicate in stunning detail the masterpieces they contain. In its never-ending quest to constantly raise the standard of what can be achieved on the pages of books, the printer recently expanded its use of LED-UV curing with the installation of a second lamp. This move, says Trifolio’s owner, proves that the company has only begun to tap the technology’s potential.