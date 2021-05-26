PUBG Creative Director reveals planned updates and content for 2021
PUBG has already seen received some changes in 2021, most notably to the bridges of Erangel. But there’s a lot more still to come. In an interview with IGN, PUBG Creative Director Dave Curd detailed several updates coming to the battle royale in 2021. One of the major revelations from the interview is that Miramar will finally get a revamp. Plus, there are two new 8×8 maps in development. The codenames for these two maps are Tiger and Kiki.www.pcinvasion.com