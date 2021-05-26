Teen suing NY school for refusing to publish George Floyd poem (report)
A teenager is suing her New York school for refusing to publish a poem about George Floyd’s death, according to court papers filed Tuesday. The New York Post reports Ruby Ray, a 16-year-old sophomore at Vandermeulen High School on Long Island, and her family have filed a $2 million notice of claim against the school in Suffolk County Supreme Court. Ray, who is white, says she wrote “Derek Chauvin’s Ode to George Floyd: A Dark Sonnet” and submitted it to her school’s literary magazine for publication, but officials turned it down.www.syracuse.com