Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Teen suing NY school for refusing to publish George Floyd poem (report)

By Geoff Herbert
Posted by 
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A teenager is suing her New York school for refusing to publish a poem about George Floyd’s death, according to court papers filed Tuesday. The New York Post reports Ruby Ray, a 16-year-old sophomore at Vandermeulen High School on Long Island, and her family have filed a $2 million notice of claim against the school in Suffolk County Supreme Court. Ray, who is white, says she wrote “Derek Chauvin’s Ode to George Floyd: A Dark Sonnet” and submitted it to her school’s literary magazine for publication, but officials turned it down.

www.syracuse.com
View All 6 Commentsarrow_down
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
32K+
Followers
26K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York School#Minneapolis Police#Teen#Jefferson County#Court Papers#County Court#Ny#The New York Post#English#The Daily Mail#Sefick#White School#Publication#Officer#Manslaughter#Justice#Free Speech#White Racism#Claim#Express
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Syracuse.com

Covid in NY: Hospitalizations still dropping

Albany, N.Y. — Covid-19 hospitalizations in New York fell again Thursday to 709. That’s down 49 from they day before. A total of 181 people were in intensive care units with the coronavirus, down nine, and 101 were intubated, down 12. The state confirmed 480 new Covid cases Thursday and...
New York City, NYPosted by
Syracuse.com

Covid in NY: Hospitalizations fall again

Albany, N.Y. — Covid-19 hospitalizations in New York fell 19 Wednesday to 758. Hospitalizations have fallen sharply in recent weeks and are at their lowest point in months. A total of 190 people were in intensive care units with the coronavirus yesterday, down five, and 113 were intubated, down seven.
PoliticsPosted by
101.5 WPDH

New York Named One of the Grossest States in the Country?

We love the natural beauty and geographical diversity of New York state. You've got the mountains, the beach, the lowlands, and valleys, and most everything in between. But is there an unsanitary underbelly to the Empire State? That side they don't want you to know about, and we're not just talking about some of the politicians. A new study ranked the nation's grossest states, and unfoentlety New York didn't do so well. Do we want to believe these findings?
New York City, NYObserver-Dispatch

What are the new rules for masks in New York? Your questions answered

New York state's move to allow fully vaccinated people to stop wearing masks in most situations beginning Wednesday triggered a statewide scramble to implement the new rules. From health officials to business owners, questions abound regarding New York's plan to follow new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, which still require mask wearing in certain places, such as public transportation, health care settings and nursing homes.
Public Healthmylittlefalls.com

New York State adopts CDC Guidance on mask use

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that beginning May 19, New York State will adopt the CDC’s “Interim Public Health Recommendations for Fully Vaccinated People” for most business and public settings. Consistent with the CDC guidance, Pre-K to 12 schools, public transit, homeless shelters, correctional facilities, nursing homes, and healthcare settings will continue to follow State’s existing COVID-19 health guidelines until more New Yorkers are fully vaccinated.
Public HealthNews 12

NY to lift mask mandate for fully vaccinated people Wednesday

New York is lifting its mask mandate for fully vaccinated people. Starting Wednesday, fully vaccinated New Yorkers will no longer need their masks in most places. This includes restaurants, gyms, salons and retail settings. The businesses themselves will need to check people's vaccination status with their CDC card or through...
New York City, NYNewsday

NY adopts CDC mask guidance

Cuomo: NY adopting CDC mask guidance for vaccinated people. The new CDC guidelines, unveiled last week, say fully vaccinated people no longer have to wear masks except on public transportation, in schools and in health care facilities, among other settings. In New York, masks will still be required in those...
Economywxxinews.org

Report: NY Attorney General preparing insider-trading lawsuit against Kodak

The New York Attorney General’s office is preparing an insider-trading lawsuit against Eastman Kodak CEO and Executive Chairman Jim Continenza. That’s according to Reuters and financial filings on Monday. The Reuters story says the pending lawsuit focuses on stock purchases that preceded a proposed deal during the Trump administration to...
New York City, NYwskg.org

New York State Adopts CDC’s New Face Mask Rules

ALBANY, NY (WSKG) – Governor Andrew Cuomo says New York will adopt the new CDC guidelines on masks on Wednesday, May 19th. Fully vaccinated people will no longer have to wear masks outdoors or indoors, and won’t have to socially distance. Cuomo says those who have received all of their...