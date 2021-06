We wrote about Chinese short-video app Kuaishou in March this year, when its parent company announced that it had more than 750 million monthly active users, and 305 million daily active users. Now the company, Kuaishou Technology, has announced a big milestone for its family of apps: one billion monthly active users. Note, this isn’t just for the Kuaishou app, but across its collection of social and video apps (i.e. it doesn’t mean the former has added 250 million users in a few months).