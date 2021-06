It’s the last day of the Summer Daze Sale over at Levi’s, which means today is the last day to take 30% off on … just about everything Levi’s has to offer. Literally. With code SMILE, save on all the classics, like the 501 Original Fit Jeans or the Vintage Fit Trucker Jacket, but also an additional 50% off on already discounted styles. So, like, these 512 Slim Taper Fit Jeans and this Bay Meadows Sweatshirt, too.