Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Brigadier Makes Copper Discovery at Picachos

dallassun.com
 29 days ago

Exploration Continues on Gold-Silver Targets Identified in Phase-1 Diamond Drilling. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2021 / Brigadier Gold Limited (the 'Company' or 'Brigadier') (TSXV:BRG)(FSE:B7LM)(OTC PINK:BGADF) is pleased to announce the discovery of bulk tonnage type copper mineralization in trenching and further results from exploration of newly identified gold targets at its Picachos gold-silver-copper project Sinaloa, Mexico (the 'Picachos Project,' 'Picachos' or the 'Property'). Additional assays from phase-1 diamond drilling are anticipated to be received in June.

www.dallassun.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold#Brigadier#Vancouver#Brg#Fse#Bgadf#Pichachos#Sierra Madre#Property#Picachos#Copper Discovery#Xrf#La Gloria Gold Target#Eagle Mapping#Brunton#Sgs#Durango#The Huarache Vein#National Instrument#Pq
Related
BusinessBusiness Insider

Surge Copper Announces Appointment of Director

VANCOUVER, BC, June 24, 2021 /CNW/ - Surge Copper Corp. (TSXV: SURG) (OTCQX: SRGXF) (Frankfurt: G6D2) ("Surge" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that as part of its ongoing board renewal initiative, it has appointed Leif Nilsson to the Board of Directors effective immediately. Dr. Shane Ebert, President and...
Nevada Statedallassun.com

Silver Range Resources Ltd. Options Legal Tender Property, Nevada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / Silver Range Resources Ltd. (TSXV:SNG) ('Silver Range' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has optioned the Legal Tender Property ('Property') to QLM Royston Hills, LLC ('QLM'). Legal Tender is a high-grade silver prospect located 62 km NW of...
Economyalbuquerqueexpress.com

Lucky Minerals Receives New Assays for Macuche and Trench Samples Assay 0.33 G/T Gold Over 20.0 Meters

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / Lucky Minerals Inc. (TSXV:LKY), (OTC PINK:LKMNF), (FRA:LKY) ('Lucky' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce it has received new assays for Macuche. A 20-meter-long hand dug trench returned an average of 0.33 g/t gold from systematic 1.0 m x 0.50 m panel samples. This work is focused within its 100% owned Fortuna Property ('Fortuna'). Fortuna comprises approximately 55,000 hectares in a known mineralized district in southern Ecuador.
IndustryBusiness Insider

Luminex Provides an Update on the Condor and Cascas Projects

Luminex has commenced drilling at its high-grade gold target, Nayumbi, at the Condor project. Long intercepts of copper-molybdenum mineralization in results from first three holes at Cascas. VANCOUVER, BC, June 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Luminex Resources Corp. (TSXV: LR) (OTCQX: LUMIF) (the "Company" or "Luminex") is pleased to provide an...
Industryresourceworld.com

Blue Sky Uranium Completes First Stage of Multi-target Drilling Program at the Amarillo Grande Uranium Project, Argentina

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSX-V: BSK, FSE: MAL2; OTC: BKUCF), “Blue Sky” or the “Company”) is pleased to report that the Company has concluded the first tranche of the 4,500 metre drilling program at its wholly-owned Amarillo Grande Uranium-Vanadium Project in Rio Negro Province, Argentina (“AGP”) The drilling completed to date tested the Ivana North target area and consisted of 1,591 metres in 40 holes (see Figure 1: https://bit.ly/3vLP8Zq).
kitco.com

St George Mining announces nickel-copper sulphide discovery in Western Australia

St. George Mining said today that assays confirm high-grade nickel-copper sulphide discovery at its Mt Alexander project in Western Australia. The company's MAD199 showed 11.07m @ 1.58% Ni, 0.71% Cu, 1.23g/t total PGEs from 333.5m including 3.9m @ 3.98% Ni, 1.8% Cu, 3.1g/t total PGEs from 340.67m and including 1.28m @ 6.54% Ni, 2.96% Cu, 3.88g/t total PGEs from 342.12m.
stockdaymedia.com

GR Silver Mining Mobilizes Seven Drill Rigs

VANCOUVER, BC , June 21, 2021 /CNW/ – GR Silver Mining Ltd. (TSXV: GRSL) (OTCQB: GRSLF) (FRANKFURT: GPE) (“GR Silver Mining” or the “Company”) – is pleased to announce that it has initiated a 14,000 m exploration drill program targeting newly identified and untested silver-gold (Ag-Au) veins on its concessions within the Rosario Mining District, Sinaloa, Mexico . Seven drill rigs are being mobilized to undertake this program at new project sites on the Company’s extensive Ag-Au vein systems that extend over structural trends covering a combined 75 km strike length of the Plomosas, San Marcial and La Trinidad Project Areas (Figure 1).
Economystockdaymedia.com

Maple Gold Reports Multiple High-Grade, Visible-Gold-Bearing Intercepts

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – June 21, 2021) – Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (TSXV: MGM) (OTCQB: MGMLF) (FSE: M3G) (“Maple Gold” or the “Company“) is pleased to report results from four step-out drill holes at the 531 Zone from the recently completed 10,270-metre winter drill campaign at the Douay Gold Project (“Douay” or the “Project”) in Quebec, Canada. Douay is held by a 50/50 joint venture (the “JV”) between the Company and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited.
dallassun.com

Gold Mountain Provides Corporate Update and Guidance for H2 2021

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2021 / Gold Mountain Mining Corp. ('Gold Mountain' or the 'Company') (TSX.V:GMTN, OTCQB:GMTNF, Frankfurt: 5XFA) is pleased to provide a corporate update as it nears its 6 month trading anniversary, showcasing its transformation from a small-scale asset to a near-term producer on the cusp of mining operations and reaching 1,000,000 ounces.
Tonopah, NVstockdaymedia.com

Summa Silver Identifies Multiple Never-Before-Drilled Targets at the Hughes Property in Tonopah, Nevada (SSVRF)

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – June 22, 2021) – Summa Silver Corp. (TSXV: SSVR) (OTCQB: SSVRF) (FSE: 48X) (“Summa” or the “Company”) is pleased to report the results from two geophysical surveys at its Hughes Property, near Tonopah Nevada. Key Highlights. First-Ever Exploration using Geophysics: Covering the unexplored hydrothermal alteration...
Posted by
Reuters

Italy's Eni makes oil discovery in Norway

OSLO, June 21 (Reuters) - Vaar Energi, a majority owned unit of Italy's Eni (ENI.MI), has made a "significant" discovery of new oil resources in the mature Balder area of the southern Norwegian North Sea, the company said. The latest preliminary estimates from exploratory wells showed volumes between 60 million-135...
StreetInsider.com

Contact Gold Makes Major Gold Discovery at the Green Springs Project, Nevada, Drills 54 metres of 0.55 g/t Oxide Gold

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 15, 2021) - Contact Gold Corp. (TSXV: C) (OTCQB: CGOLF) (the "Company" or "Contact Gold") is pleased to announce the drilling of a new gold discovery at its Green Springs gold project in White Pine County, Nevada.
Businessdallassun.com

Cielo Receives Final Approval to List on the TSX Venture Exchange

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / Cielo WasteSolutions Corp. (CSE:CMC)(OTCQB:CWSFF) ('Cielo' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has received final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') to list its shares on the TSXV effective as of the open of market on June 24, 2021.
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Canterra Minerals Outlines Summer Exploration Program on its Wilding and Noel-Paul Gold Projects, Newfoundland

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2021) - Canterra Minerals Corporation (TSXV: CTM) (OTCQB: CTMCF) ("Canterra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the start of surface exploration work on its Wilding Gold ("Wilding") and Noel-Paul Gold ("Noel") Projects, in central Newfoundland ("NL"). Results from the surface program will enhance targeting and generate additional targets for drilling, expected to begin later this summer.
offshore-energy.biz

Vår Energi makes ‘significant’ discovery in Balder area

Oil and gas company Vår Energi has made a ‘significant’ discovery of oil and gas in the King and Prince exploration wells in the Balder area in the Southern North Sea offshore Norway. Vår Energi said on Monday that the combined King and Prince exploration wells proved successful with the...
offshore-energy.biz

Equinor makes minor oil discovery in North Sea

Norwegian oil and gas company Equinor has made a minor oil discovery near the Visund field in the North Sea offshore Norway, which will be a tie-in to the planned development of the Garantiana oil discovery. The wildcat well 34/6-5 S is located in production licence 554 where Equinor is...
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Metals Creek Receives Exploration Permits for Ogden Gold Project

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2021) - Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (OTCQB: MCREF) (FSE: M1C1) (the "Company" or Metals Creek) is pleased to announce the Company have received Exploration permits for planned work at the Ogden Gold Project in Timmins Ontario. The Ogden Gold Project is a 50/50 Joint Venture with Newmont whereas MEK is the operator.
Industrykitco.com

Advantage Aurion: drilling for gold discoveries in Finland

The drill is turning at Aurion's 100 per cent owned high-grade gold target. The company holds a dominant land position and JVs in the under-explored Central Lapland Greenstone Belt of Finland. The company is on the doorstep of Rupert Resources' emerging $800 million gold discovery. Finding gold is hard. Companies...
worldofchemicals.com

ExxonMobil makes new discovery at Longtail-3 offshore Guyana

IRVING, US: ExxonMobil said it made a discovery at Longtail-3 in the Stabroek Block offshore Guyana. Drilling at Longtail-3 encountered 230 feet (70 meters) of net pay, including newly identified, high quality hydrocarbon bearing reservoirs below the original Longtail-1 discovery intervals. The well is located approximately two miles (3.5 kilometers) south of the Longtail-1 well. It was drilled in more than 6,100 feet (1860 meters) of water by the Stena DrillMAX.