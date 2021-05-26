Cancel
Patient reporting of possible cancer symptoms fell during first wave of pandemic

By University of Bristol
MedicalXpress
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe number of patients aged over 50 reporting possible cancer symptoms to their GPs fell during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, a study at the University of Bristol published in BMJ Open today [25 May] has found. The reduction in reporting was most pronounced for common symptoms, which rarely indicate cancer. It was also significant for 'alarm' symptoms, which are more likely to indicate cancer in older age groups, though most of the time they don't.

medicalxpress.com
