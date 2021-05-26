Cancel
Medical & Biotech

Aptevo Therapeutics Reports Positive Phase 1 Clinical Data for Its Lead Leukemia Drug Candidate APVO436 in Adults With Relapsed Acute Myeloid Leukemia

dallassun.com
 29 days ago

Dose Escalation Study of APVO436 Shows Favorable Safety Profile and No Severe Neutropenia, a Potentially Life-threatening Side Effect, Reported in a Significant Number of Patients Receiving CD123-Targeting Drugs. Dosing Level Established For Advanced Clinical Trials. SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2021 / Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. ('Aptevo') (NASDAQ:APVO), a...

#Acute Myeloid Leukemia#Drugs#Clinical Research#Therapeutics#Wa Accesswire#Adaptir#Company#Mds#Aml#Nct03647800#Seer Program#Bispecific Antibodies
Medical & Biotechdrugdeliverybusiness.com

Bionaut Labs receives orphan drug designation for its lead therapeutic

FDA has granted orphan drug designation to the drug-device startup Bionaut Labs (Los Angeles) for the company’s lead therapeutic program, BNL-101, for the local treatment of malignant gliomas. BNL-101 is a drug-device combination that brings together remote-controllable microscale robotics and the chemotherapy agent doxorubicin. In March, the startup received $20...
CancerNature.com

Measurable residual disease in chronic lymphocytic leukemia: expert review and consensus recommendations

Assessment of measurable residual disease (often referred to as “minimal residual disease”) has emerged as a highly sensitive indicator of disease burden during and at the end of treatment and has been correlated with time-to-event outcomes in chronic lymphocytic leukemia. Undetectable-measurable residual disease status at the end of treatment demonstrated independent prognostic significance in chronic lymphocytic leukemia, correlating with favorable progression-free and overall survival with chemoimmunotherapy. Given its utility in evaluating depth of response, determining measurable residual disease status is now a focus of outcomes in chronic lymphocytic leukemia clinical trials. Increased adoption of measurable residual disease assessment calls for standards for nomenclature and outcomes data reporting. In addition, many basic questions have not been systematically addressed. Here, we present the work of an international, multidisciplinary, 174-member panel convened to identify critical questions on key issues pertaining to measurable residual disease in chronic lymphocytic leukemia, review evaluable data, develop unified answers in conjunction with local expert input, and provide recommendations for future studies. Recommendations are presented regarding methodology for measurable residual disease determination, assay requirements and in which tissue to assess measurable residual disease, timing and frequency of assessment, use of measurable residual disease in clinical practice versus clinical trials, and the future usefulness of measurable residual disease assessment. Nomenclature is also proposed. Adoption of these recommendations will work toward standardizing data acquisition and interpretation in future studies with new treatments with the ultimate objective of improving outcomes and curing chronic lymphocytic leukemia.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Viking Therapeutics Announces Initiation Of Phase 1b Clinical Trial Of VK0214 In Patients With X-ALD

SAN DIEGO, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (Viking) (VKTX) - Get Report, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders, today announced the initiation of a Phase 1b clinical trial of VK0214, a novel small molecule agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRβ), in patients with X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy (X-ALD). The study is open to enrollment at clinical sites within the United States.
CancerMySanAntonio

Targeted Treatment Pathways in Lung Cancer: Navigating Beyond Initial Diagnosis

(BPT) - In 2021, it is estimated that more than 235,000 Americans may be diagnosed with lung cancer. The five-year survival for early forms of the disease is approximately 60 percent. However, about 56 percent of patients have metastatic disease at the time of diagnosis, meaning the cancer has already spread beyond the lungs. For those with metastatic disease (stage IV), the five-year relative survival rate is just over 6 percent.
Healthtargetedonc.com

Treatment Sequencing, MRD Status in Hematologic Malignancies Fuel Medical Crossfire

The defining feature of the 5th Annual Live Medical Crossfire®: Hematologic Malignancies program is the extensive interactivity between faculty and audience. The defining feature of the 5th Annual Live Medical Crossfire®: Hematologic Malignancies program is the extensive interactivity between faculty and audience. The 1-day program on July 17 will be hosted by Physicians’ Education Resource®, LLC (PER®), with discussions centered around acute and chronic myeloid leukemia (AML and CML), acute and chronic lymphocytic leukemia (ALL and CLL), myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs), and myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) (AGENDA see page 99). The event will conclude with a plenary panel discussion covering immune effectors, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cells, and bispecific therapies across hematologic malignancies.1.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Reports Positive Data From Phase 1b Study Of EDP-514, A Hepatitis B Virus (HBV) Core Inhibitor, In Viremic Chronic HBV Patients

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ENTA) - Get Report, a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to creating small molecule drugs for viral infections and liver diseases, today announced positive data from the first two dose cohorts of its Phase 1b study of EDP-514 in viremic chronic HBV patients who were not being treated with a nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitor (NUC). The data demonstrated that EDP-514, Enanta's novel class II oral HBV core inhibitor, was safe and well-tolerated through 28 days of treatment, displayed pharmacokinetics (PK) supportive of once-daily dosing, and resulted in mean HBV DNA reductions of 2.9 and 3.3 logs at 28 days for the 200 mg and 400 mg cohorts, respectively.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Keros Therapeutics Announces Preliminary Results From Its Phase 2 Clinical Trial Evaluating KER-050 In Patients With Myelodysplastic Syndromes

LEXINGTON, Mass., June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keros Therapeutics, Inc. ("Keros") (Nasdaq: KROS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need, today announced preliminary results from Cohorts 1 and 2 of its Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating KER-050 for the treatment of anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with very low-, low-, or intermediate-risk myelodysplastic syndromes ("MDS") who either have ring sideroblasts ("RS positive") or do not have ring sideroblasts ("non-RS") and who either have or have not previously received treatment with an erythroid stimulating agent.
Medical & Biotechfirstwordpharma.com

Positive survival data for Novartis investigational radioligand therapy 177Lu-PSMA-617 published in The New England Journal of Medicine

US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Breakthrough Therapy designation to 177Lu-PSMA-617; regulatory submissions to US and EU Health Authorities on track for 2H21. Novartis is a global leader in radioligand therapy, uniquely positioned with broad commercial experience, established manufacturing and supply chain capabilities, and extensive development expertise. Basel, June...
CancerPosted by
TheStreet

Sintilimab In Combination With Chemotherapy Meets Overall Survival Primary Endpoint In The Global Phase 3 ORIENT-15 Study For The First-Line Treatment Of Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma

SAN FRANCISCO, and SUZHOU, China, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovent Biologics, Inc. ("Innovent") (HKEX: 01801), a world-class biopharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and commercializes high quality medicines for the treatment of oncology, metabolic, autoimmune and other major diseases, today announced that the Phase 3 ORIENT-15 study met the predefined overall survival primary endpoint. ORIENT-15 is a global randomized, double-blind, multi-center clinical study evaluating sintilimab in combination with chemotherapy (cisplatin plus paclitaxel or cisplatin plus 5-fluorouracil [5-FU]) for the first-line treatment of patients with unresectable ,locally advanced recurrent or metastatic esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC).
HealthPosted by
TheStreet

Nanoscope Therapeutics Announces FDA Approval Of IND For Phase 2b Clinical Trial Of Optogenetic Gene Monotherapy To Restore Vision In Patients With Retinitis Pigmentosa

BEDFORD, Texas, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing gene therapies for treatment of retinal degenerative diseases, today announced that its Investigational New Drug application (IND) is now open for Phase 2b clinical trial of MCO-010, an ambient-light activatable optogenetic monotherapy to restore vision in patients with advanced retinitis pigmentosa (RP).
CancerMedPage Today

Clinical Challenge: Pediatric Relapsed AML

Treatment outcomes for children, adolescents, and young adults with leukemia have improved dramatically over the last few decades, with a 5-year relative survival rate of 85.3%, according to the National Cancer Institute. In pediatric acute myeloid leukemia (AML), rates of prolonged event-free survival now approach 70%, up from less than...
Bedford, TXDallas News

Bedford biotech’s eyesight-restoring gene therapy receives FDA approval to test in the U.S.

A gene therapy designed to restore sight can now proceed with human trials in the U.S. Bedford-based Nanoscope Therapeutics said Tuesday that its investigational new drug application gained approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The company’s proprietary gene therapy can improve sight for patients with hundreds of different blindness-causing gene problems — all via a single product.
Medical & BiotechPhramalive.com

Roche Presents Positive Clinical Data for Neurology Programs

Roche presented results from several Phase II and III trials at the 7th Congress of the European Academy of Neurology (EAN) Annual Meeting held virtually June 19-22. Some of the results specifically underscored the efficacy and safety of EVRYSDI™ (risdiplam) for motor neuron disease, Enspryng® (satralizumab) for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD) and OCREVUS® (ocrelizumab) for relapsing/remitting multiple sclerosis. Several additional studies were outlined for other conditions, including programs for Alzheimer’s disease, Huntington’s disease and Parkinson’s disease.
CancerNews-Medical.net

Researchers develop new therapeutic approach for treating acute myeloid leukemia

Leukemia stem cells are rare cells that can renew themselves while continuing to generate malignant cells known as leukemic blasts. These cells are difficult to eradicate using chemotherapy drugs and frequently lead to recurrence of leukemia. Leukemia stem cells, however, are dependent on a protein complex called polycomb repressive complex...
Medical & Biotechoutsourcing-pharma.com

Gilead shares positive findings for potential COVID-19 treatment

The pharma firm reports its Veklury (remdesivir) led to a reduction in mortality rate among hospitalized patients in three analyses of real-world data. Gilead Sciences has announced positive data from a trio of retrospective studies of real-world treatment of hospitalized COVID-19 patients with Veklury (remdesivir). Presented at the recent online World Microbe Forum event, the findings of the three analyses reportedly indicate patients receiving the treatment experienced significantly lower mortality risk, compared with matched controls.
Healthonclive.com

Zanubrutinib Approved in China for Relapsed/Refractory Waldenström Macroglobulinemia

The China National Medical Products Administration has granted a conditional approval to zanubrutinib for the treatment of adult patients with Waldenström macroglobulinemia who have previously received at least 1 therapy. The China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) has granted a conditional approval to zanubrutinib (Brukinsa) for the treatment of adult...
Industrychemistryworld.com

BMS and Eisai agree antibody-drug conjugate commercialisation deal

Companies will jointly develop cancer treatment, with BMS paying up to $3 billion for shared rights. Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS) and Eisai have agreed a deal to co-develop Eisai’s antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) cancer treatment MORAb-202. BMS will pay $650 million up front, including $200 million earmarked for R&D. Eisai will be eligible to receive up to $2.45 billion in further performance-related payments.
Medical & Biotechbiopharmajournal.com

MHRA Authorizes Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRNE) To Conduct Phase 2 Efficacy Clinical Study of COVI-DROPS

The UK’s regulatory agency – MHRA (Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency), authorized Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRNE) to commence phase 2 efficacy trial of Covi-drops. Sorrento applied with supporting safety data gathered from a clinical trial conducted in the US to MHRA. No severe side effects. It conducted the...
Cancerpharmacytimes.com

Longer-Term Data for Axicabtagene Ciloleucel in Relapsed/Refractory Follicular Lymphoma Show Substantial Survival Improvement Over Current Therapies

In the ZUMA-5 cohort, 94% of patients achieved a response compared to 50% of patients in the control cohort with an odds ratio of 16.2. Follow-up results from the ZUMA-5 trial of axicabtagene ciloleucel (Yescarta, Gilead), the first and only chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy approved in patients with relapsed or refractory indolent follicular lymphoma (FL), shows that 94% of patients had achieved a response, according to a Gilead press release.