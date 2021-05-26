Binovi Touch Elite Now Available Through Earlybird Pre-Order

Koei Tecmo brought Gust’s Atelier series to mobile back in 2018 in Japan with the free to play Atelier Online . Until recently, there was no word on a global release but Boltrend Games announced plans to bring Atelier Online to the West and more. Today, the company has announced that Atelier Online releases on July 8th for iOS and Android globally following its initial launch in Japan and a few other regions. Atelier Online is a 20th anniversary RPG for the series that blends features of prior Atelier games with online and co-op play. It includes characters like Ayesha, Totori, Marie, and more. Watch the Atelier Online English trailer below: