The percentage of teenagers who were hospitalized for suspected suicide attempts spiked in 2020 and 2021 amid COVID-19 lockdowns, a new study shows. Researchers for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found the rate at which girls ages 12 through 17, in particular, were visiting the emergency department (ED) for suicide attempts between February and March of 2021 increased nearly 51% compared to the same period in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic forced schools and businesses to close their doors.