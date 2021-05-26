CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Pet of the Week: Josiah

By Terry West
heartoftherockiesradio.com
 2021-05-26

Meet Josiah! He is the Heart of the Rockies Radio Pets of the Week!. Cuddly, wiggly Josiah is sure to win over your heart as soon as you meet him (he has definitely won over every staff and volunteer member he’s met so far). Josiah’s story is one that tugs...

heartoftherockiesradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Arizona Daily Sun

Pet ofthe Week: Murphy

Shhhhh...can you keep a secret? Well, perhaps it is not a secret and everyone already knows that orange tabbies are the best! This six-month old boy certainly knows that he is. What a nice age. Still a kitten but not so wild. Rather, he is on the road to maturity but still young enough to display some kitty antics. Would you like to give him his new home? You can visit Murphy at the Coconino Humane Association and see other adoptable pets online at coconinohumane.org.
PETS
Wiscnews.com

PETS OF WEEK: Copper and Thomas

Copper is a 1-year-old large mixed breed found as a stray, searching for shelter and someone to love. He’s very active and looking for a patient, younger family to keep up with him and work on manners. He would love to run around with kids, seems to do well with most animals but is particular in his dog companions. He’s current on vaccinations and will be neutered prior to adoption.
PETS
ValleyCentral

Pet of the Week: Sweet Potato

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Looking to add a new member to the family, or know someone who is? This might be the sign you are looking for. Here are a few friends available for adoption at the Humane Society of Harlingen. Get to meet them! Sweet Potato A cute 2-month-old Shepherd/Retriever Labrador mix. Sweet Potato is […]
HARLINGEN, TX
DFW Community News

Animal Shelter Pet of the Week

Come and adopt Rupert, our dashing goofball! He is a 1-year-old neutered male domestic short hair. He was abandoned, but that does not stop him from being an amazing cat with a very playful and affectionate personality. He is microchipped, fully vetted and just waiting for a family to call his own. Make.
PETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josiah
Paso Robles Daily News

Adoptable Pet of the Week: Elyon

–The adoptable pet of the week this week is Elyon from Woods Humane. Elyon is new to the Woods Shelter in Atascadero. She’s a friendly, curious girl that enjoys attention and having her ears scratched. She gets along well with the other cats at the shelter and lived with cats in her previous home but does not enjoy the company of dogs.
ATASCADERO, CA
northernstar.info

Tails pet of the week: Nelli

DeKALB – The Tails Humane Society’s pet of the week is a 6-year-old mixed-breed Pointer and German Shorthair dog named Nelli who has soft velvety ears. Nelli may come off as shy the first time you meet her, but she warms up to people quickly and is very affectionate. She is house trained, crate trained and knows how to sit. She really likes fetch, playing with dog toys and absolutely loves people, according to her description on Tails’ website.
DEKALB, IL
thegazette.com

Pet of the Week: Meet David

David is a 3-year-old large male Rottweiler mix available for adoption at the Cedar Valley Humane Society, 7411 Mount Vernon Rd. SE. David can walk on a leash and is housebroken, and is a high-energy, loving dog that loves to cuddle. He is looking for a home with no kids under 12 and would benefit from training and socialization. Call (319) 362-6288 for more information. (Cedar Valley Humane Society)
PETS
kwhi.com

‘TRIXIE’ NAMED PET OF THE WEEK

The Brenham Pet Adoption Center has named “Trixie” as its Pet of the Week. Trixie is a 6-month-old Doberman mix who is spayed and vaccinated. Brenham Animal Services says Trixie is sweet-hearted and relatively laid-back, and should be a hit with both children and adults. Staff members say she loves affection and toys larger than she is.
BRENHAM, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Roswell Animal Control#Best Buy#Nbc#News Director#Production Director#Managing Editor#Digital Guru#The Death Star
Courier-Express

FUREVER HOMES: Pets of the Week

Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available. Max is the best boy. He is a big baby who loves to curl up in a tiny balll, despite his size! He is full of love. Max likes people, belly rubs and giving gentle hugs. He is a 4-year-old Pit Bull mix.
PETS
cwbradio.com

Pets of the Week: Moose & Maggie

Moose and Maggie are this week's Pets of the Week from the Clark County Humane Society made possible by Badger Animal Clinic and Courteous Canine in Black River Falls. We have a gorgeous pair of dogs to share this week as the CCHS Pet of the Week! Moose and Maggie are 11-month old siblings. They came to CCHS from another overcrowded Shelter. Both have a short-haired coat.
PETS
Duluth News Tribune

Pets of the week: Smokey and Tadpole

Moki-Monkey is neutered and updated on shots. The fee will be waived for the right home. For more information, email warmfuzzies2020@gmail.com, call 218-576-8534 or go to warmfuzzies.petfinder.com. Tadpole is a white and brown spotted, American Staffordshire terrier who is about 1 1/2 years old. He found himself at Animal Allies...
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pet Food
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Pets
Register Citizen

Pets of the week: Autumn and Elsa

Sisters Autumn and Elsa love each other and are looking for a home together at the Connecticut Humane Society. They weren’t littermates, but in their minds, they are siblings through and through. Autumn, the tiger tabby, is 4 years old, and Elsa, the tortie, is 7 years old. They enjoy laying near each other and grooming each other, but they soak up attention from people, too. They are also smart cookies and know how to open doors! This pair would do well in a quiet household, as they love to nap and lounge around, and kids who are a bit older would be best for them. Visit CThumane.org/adopt to learn more. An online application can be found in each pet’s profile.
PETS
midfloridanewspapers.com

Pet of the Week: Savannah

My name is Savannah, and I am so excited to find my new fur-ever home. I am an 8-year-old female chihuahua blend who loves to sit on laps and get all the cuddles I can get. I’m always excited to go out on my leash and exploring around whether it would be alone or with another senior pet like me. I am also housetrained and would just need to get used to your routine and house. I can never get enough time with my foster mom and would love to share that love with you. I know my forever family is out there, are you looking for me?
PETS
buckrail.com

Pet of the Week: Meet Miranda

JACKSON, Wyo. — Put on your best Jackson Danskos, pour yourself a Cosmo, and meet MIRANDA, our pick for the pet of the week. Miranda is the last of her Sex and the City-themed litter of kittens, awaiting her forever fashion-forward home. Please call the Jackson/Teton County Animal Shelter at...
JACKSON, WY
pittsburghmagazine.com

Pittsburgh Pet of the Week: Stimpy

This handsome gal came to Animal Friends when a good samaritan found her as a stray. Stimpy does have some medical conditions to be aware of, such as high blood pressure and vision impairment, so she will need a special adopter that can give her the loving home she deserves.
PITTSBURGH, PA
mainstreetnews.com

MOAS announces ‘Pets of the Week’

The Madison Oglethorpe Animal Shelter has announced its “Pets of the Week.”. Cinder, a 1.5-year-old shepherd mix, is the shelter’s “Dog of the Week.”. “When Cinder first came into the shelter, she was very scared and confused,” shelter officials said. “It took a while for her to warm up, but once she did, we found that she is the sweetest and most playful girl! She can be selective in the dogs that she wants to be around, but she likes to play with other dogs that can keep up with her energy. She will stand her ground when if another dog picks a fight. But she loves to play with Turbo, another shelter dog, in the yard. She is not yet housetrained as she seems to have always been an outdoor dog, but she could learn. She likes to chase balls in the yard, but never knew she was supposed to bring them back. Her new family can teach her how to really play fetch. Cinder is a smart dog that will train well if someone will spend some time with her. She already knows how to sit.”
PETS
cbslocal.com

Sacramento SPCA Pet of the Week

Let's head out to the Sacramento SPCA and meet our pet of the week, a 1-year old doberman mix named Mowgli! He is a VERY GOOD BOY and is waiting for you to come and adopt him!
SACRAMENTO, CA
republictimes.net

Missy | Pet of the Week

Missy will make a great companion. She enjoys playing with other dogs and running around a secure fenced in yard. She loves getting attention from her humans and will make a great lap dog. Missy is four years old and weighs 17 pounds. Missy’s adoption fee is $250; she is...
PETS
arlnow.com

Arlington Pet of the Week: Honey

Say hi to Arlington’s latest Pet of the Week, Honey. This springer spaniel pup is quite an adventurer. She loves swimming at Donaldson Run and hiking in Rock Creek. Honey’s mom shared more details about her life here in Arlington. This is Honey, a 5-month-old springer spaniel who lives in...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy