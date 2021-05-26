Pet of the Week: Josiah

The Madison Oglethorpe Animal Shelter has announced its “Pets of the Week.”. Cinder, a 1.5-year-old shepherd mix, is the shelter’s “Dog of the Week.”. “When Cinder first came into the shelter, she was very scared and confused,” shelter officials said. “It took a while for her to warm up, but once she did, we found that she is the sweetest and most playful girl! She can be selective in the dogs that she wants to be around, but she likes to play with other dogs that can keep up with her energy. She will stand her ground when if another dog picks a fight. But she loves to play with Turbo, another shelter dog, in the yard. She is not yet housetrained as she seems to have always been an outdoor dog, but she could learn. She likes to chase balls in the yard, but never knew she was supposed to bring them back. Her new family can teach her how to really play fetch. Cinder is a smart dog that will train well if someone will spend some time with her. She already knows how to sit.”

PETS ・ 8 DAYS AGO