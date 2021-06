On Monday, May 31, my phone lit up with a message from Pittsboro Anti-Racist Alerts. White supremacists had once again gathered in Pittsboro’s town center to fly Confederate battle flags. This stubborn vigil began two years ago when the Board of County Commissioners started considering the removal of Pittsboro’s Confederate monument. And though the statue is long gone, the racist opposition continues to assert itself in my hometown—by disseminating neo-Confederate screeds online, by attempting to push the school board and county political bodies further right, and by menacing downtown Pittsboro and the rest of Chatham County with hate symbols.