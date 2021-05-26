Leading Lights Awards Early-Bird Pricing Ends on June 1

No matter how your team, your company, or your industry changes, our team is here to support your needs—and build the workflows that help you meet them. Here's how. When Equinox Media set out to launch new virtual fitness offerings for its members, the team knew they had an ambitious goal ahead of them. The launch of Equinox+ meant scheduling all-new classes, recruiting talented on-camera instructors, and filming engaging cinema-quality content, all brought together in a beautiful app-based experience. Equinox Media knew that the future of fitness was a hybrid of digital and physical experiences, so the team worked hard on the new Equinox+ app in 2019. When COVID-19 hit in 2020, things got even more challenging.