GATLINBURG, TN - Great Smoky Mountains National Park Superintendent Cassius Cash announced that Alan Sumeriski has been selected as the deputy superintendent. Alan has served as the Facility Management Division chief since 2007, along with multiple detail assignments as the acting deputy superintendent in the Smokies and other leadership roles at the Washington and regional offices for the National Park Service (NPS). Alan steps into this permanent role with a tremendous amount of knowledge regarding ongoing issues and park operations, along with park partner and community relationships.