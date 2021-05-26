Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wye Mills, MD

Chesapeake College to resume in-person activities

stardem.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWYE MILLS – In response to improved statewide COVID-19 metrics and the easing of many pandemic restrictions, Chesapeake College will re-open to the public on June 1. “We’re excited to welcome our students and members of the community back to our Wye Mills Campus and the Cambridge Center. It’s been a difficult year for everyone, and we’re so happy to have reached this point,” said Chesapeake President Clifford P. Coppersmith. “The health and safety of our students and employees continues to be our top priority, and we’re pleased that conditions allow our safe return to campus. Scientific data and health expert recommendations support our return to in-person operations.”

www.stardem.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wye Mills, MD
Local
Maryland Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chesapeake College#Health And Safety#Financial Aid#Online Classes#College Students#Online Students#Online Training#Wye Mills Campus#The Phase Green#Sodexo#The Barnes Noble#In Person Activities#In Person Operations#On Campus Services#Training Classes#Summer Classes#Educational Institutions#Student Feedback#Admissions#Appointments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
Related
Maryland StateWTOP

Maryland’s weakest counties see strongest home sales

Kimberly Alster first purchased property near Deep Creek Lake in Maryland’s Garrett County 12 years ago. At the time, the idea was to use the home for frequent family vacations. When the pandemic struck, however, the Alsters decided to trade city life for the great outdoors and move permanently. In doing so, families like the Alsters are fueling a housing boom in locations not accustomed to such activity.
Maryland Stateourcommunitynow.com

Where to Pick Strawberries in Maryland This Spring

PHONE: (301)645-4554. This family farm was founded in 1911 and prides itself on being a great place for kids. They often have rain day specials and also sell reduced-priced flats of berries for making jam. It doesn't get much better than that! They also have bedding plants and colorful hanging baskets for sale, as well as hay and straw for all of your garden needs.
Queen Anne's County, MDmyeasternshoremd.com

Library column

Join the Queen Anne’s County Library every Thursday at 4 p.m. via Zoom for Reunimos: Conversational Spanish group. This program is great for anyone learning the Spanish language, or anyone fluent who would like to meet with fellows Spanish speakers. Teens and adults are welcome to join for one or all of our conversations. Register by calling either Branch or at www.qaclibrary.org.
Sudlersville, MDmyeasternshoremd.com

From the past

The Queen Anne’s County Commissioners are on the horn of a recreational dilemma. They’ve asked the chairman of their Parks and Recreation Board, A.C. Hawkins, School Superintendent John C. Webb, and Dr. Arthur Blaney, president of the Board of the Queen Anne’s County Youth Center, to study the problem before next Tuesday and report back to the commissioners May 19.
Queen Anne's County, MDmyeasternshoremd.com

Nichole Hepfer Named Director of Budget & Finance

CENTREVILLE — Queen Anne’s County recently welcomed Nichole Hepfer as Director of Budget & Finance. Hepfer has served as the county Accounting Supervisor since 2015, and has been with Queen Anne’s County Budget & Finance for 14 years, beginning as Accountant II. Prior to joining county government Hepfer worked in the private sector.