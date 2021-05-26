Chesapeake College to resume in-person activities

WYE MILLS – In response to improved statewide COVID-19 metrics and the easing of many pandemic restrictions, Chesapeake College will re-open to the public on June 1. “We’re excited to welcome our students and members of the community back to our Wye Mills Campus and the Cambridge Center. It’s been a difficult year for everyone, and we’re so happy to have reached this point,” said Chesapeake President Clifford P. Coppersmith. “The health and safety of our students and employees continues to be our top priority, and we’re pleased that conditions allow our safe return to campus. Scientific data and health expert recommendations support our return to in-person operations.”