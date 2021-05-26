Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

SoftBank Vision Fund 2 Leads $775 Million Investment in Perch

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 18 days ago

(Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp's Vision Fund 2 has led a $775 million investment in Perch, a technology firm that buys and operates third-party brands that sell their products on Amazon.com Inc. The Series A funding will make Perch a so-called "unicorn" - implying a valuation of $1 billion or...

www.usnews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Softbank Vision Fund#Softbank Group#Target Corp#Portfolio Investments#Capital Investment#Investment Capital#Startup Investors#Growth Capital#Reuters#Softbank Group Corp#Vision Fund 2#Amazon Com Inc#Twitter Inc#Slack Technologies Inc#Walmart Inc#Costco Wholesale Corp#Kroger Co#Zeta#Formlabs#Boston Based Perch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Amazon
Related
Marketsaithority.com

Arrington Capital Launches $100 Million Fund to Invest in Algorand-Based Initiatives

Arrington Algo Growth Fund Will Focus On Further Expanding the Algorand Ecosystem. Arrington Capital, a digital asset management firm in blockchain-based capital markets, announced it has launched a new $100 million USD fund to support initiatives building on Algorand, a leading blockchain accelerating the convergence of decentralized and traditional finance. The Arrington Algo Growth Fund (AAGF) aims to encourage and spur additional development on Algorand, which has seen significant growth and adoption recently across DeFi (decentralized finance), traditional finance, the public sector, NFT space and more.
Stocksmayfieldrecorder.com

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “SOFTBANK CORP. is engaged in providing telecommunication services. The Company’s business segments include: Mobile Communication, Broadband Infrastructure, Fixed-line Communication, Internet Culture and Others. It provides mobile communication services and sells attached cellular phone terminals, high-speed Internet access services, Internet protocol (IP) phone services and contents, fixed communication service, Internet advertising business, operation of various electronic commerce sites, provision of membership services, distribution of software and peripheral devices for personal computers and the operation of Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks-related business. SOFTBANK CORP. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “
BusinessPosted by
97.5 WTBD

Reddit Co-Founder Alexis Ohanian Leads $50 Million NUGGS Funding Round

Co-founder of Reddit and Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian recently led a $50 million B-series funding round for the plant-based meat start-up, SIMULATE. Following Ohanian’s enrollment as a member of the company’s board of directors, he hosted the funding round through his venture capital firm Seven Seven Six. SIMULATE is the nutrition technology company that launched its plant-based chicken nuggets brand NUGGS in 2019, which has become of of the fastest-growing chicken nugget brands on the market.
RetailPosted by
Reuters

Online wholesale marketplace Faire raises $260 mln, valued at $7 bln

Online wholesale marketplace Faire said on Thursday it raised $260 million in its latest funding round and is now valued at $7 billion, thanks to the fast growth in e-commerce following the pandemic. Faire helps small retailers connect with small brands, helping them to compete with retail giants like Amazon.com...
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

Klarna Lands $639 Million, Valuing BNPL Company At $45.6 Billion

Buy now, pay later (BNPL) company Klarna has landed $639 million in venture funding. In a Thursday (June 10) announcement, the company said it would use the new funds to expand internationally and further capture retail customers. The deal values Klarna, based in Sweden, at $45.6 billion, per the news...
Businessfinextra.com

Klarna raises $639m at $45.6 billion valuation

Klarna has raised $639 million in a funding round led by SoftBank's Vision Fund 2 that values the buy now, pay later juggernaut at $45.6 billion. Adit Ventures, Honeycomb Asset Management, WestCap Group, Sequoia Capital, SilverLake, Dragoneer, Permira, CBA, Bestseller Group, Ant Group, Northzone, GIC, well as funds and accounts managed by BlackRock and HMI joined the round.
Businessaltfi.com

Klarna gets SoftBank Vision Fund backing along with a new $45.6bn price tag

The buy-now-pay-later giant just raised $639m, on top of the $1bn it raised earlier this year. Cash is quite literally flooding into buy-now-pay-later superstar Klarna at an incredible rate, as it yesterday confirmed a fresh $639m funding round from investors, including SoftBank’s Vision Fund 2. As a reminder, Klarna already...
Businessthetechportal.com

Swedish fintech giant Klarna raises $639Mn to continue US expansion, valued at $45.6Bn

Swedish fintech firm Klarna sees its valuation shoot to an enviable $45.6 billion following a $639-million funding round led by SoftBank’s Vision Fund II, cementing Klarna’s position as the most valuable private fintech company in Europe. The funding round also saw participation from existing investors Adit Ventures, Honeycomb Asset Management,...
BusinessUS News and World Report

Mexico's Clip Hits Unicorn Status After SoftBank Investment

(Reuters) - Mexican payments startup Clip on Thursday said its valuation has jumped to nearly $2 billion after a recent investment led by SoftBank Latin America Fund and Viking Global Investors LP, putting it in a small but growing club of Mexican "unicorns." The company was the first in Mexico...
Businessdweb.news

General Atlantic leads $100 million investment in Fresha, leading global beauty and wellness platform, to fuel continued growth

Fresha has amassed an extensive base of approximately 50,000 partner venues primarily spanning the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Europe. In April 2021 alone, the company added over 4,000 new venues. The Fresha platform is used in 120 countries globally, and each month, customers book tens of millions of appointments on the platform, processing nearly $12 billion in value to date. Fresha’s focus on building easy-to-use, free software and offering business tools without any subscription fees, underpinned by a strong word-of-mouth effect, has helped the company build a loyal following and customer base. Fresha’s partner businesses rely on the platform for its ease of use, time-saving benefits and embedded features to grow sales, while end consumers enjoy a premium booking and payment experience.
Marketscrowdfundinsider.com

10T Leads $380 Million Funding of Ledger, Draper Esprit Joins Round

a popular seller of wallets for digital assets, has raised $380 million in a Series C funding round. The funding was led by 10T, alongside other investors from our Series B round such as Cathay Innovation, Draper Associates, Draper Dragon, Draper Esprit, DCG, and Wicklow Capital. New investors participating include Tekne Capital, Uphold Ventures, Felix Capital, Inherent, Financière Agache (Groupe Arnault), and iAngels Technologies.
Industrynewpaper24.com

Inflexor leads $5 million funding spherical in Kale Logistics – NEWPAPER24

Inflexor leads $5 million funding spherical in Kale Logistics. Logistics tech startup Kale Logistics has raised $5 million in its Collection A funding spherical led by Inflexor Ventures. The corporate’s different current buyers additionally participated within the spherical, it stated in a launch. The startup goals to utilise the funds...
Businessworldnewsinfo4u.com

SoftBank, Uber, Tencent set to reap rewards from Didi IPO – TechCrunch

Didi didn’t disclose the size of its raise. Reuters reported the company could raise around $10 billion at a valuation of close to $100 billion. Cheng Wei, Didi’s 38-year-old founder owns 7% of the company’s shares and controls 15.4% of its voting power before the IPO, according to the prospectus. Major shareholder SoftBank Vision Fund owns 21.5% of the company, followed by Uber with 12.8% and Tencent at 6.8%.
Businessfreightwaves.com

Breaking: Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi files for US IPO

Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi has filed documents with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for an initial public offering (IPO) on either the Nasdaq or New York Stock Exchange under the symbol DIDI, the company said in a Form F-1. The form didn’t disclose the number of shares, value of...