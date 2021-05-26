Pokemon Home Update Will Include Gift of Gigantamax Factor Bulbasaur and Squirtle

Part 1 of the Minecraft Caves and Cliffs update is fast approaching, and to mark that happening some members of the dev team have released a special video where they answer some of the more major questions about the update itself. In contrast to earlier videos where they looked at things such as the blocks in the update, this one is more focused on the actual concept of the update. This includes major questions such as why they decided to split the update into two parts and asking how the new generation will tie in with all of the old generation from worlds made before the update. These questions and more are answered in the video, and we’ll be taking a look at some of the more major answers and what this could mean going forward.