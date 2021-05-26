Cancel
Tomorrow War Trailer: Chris Pratt Fights the Future ... and Some Nasty Aliens!

toofab.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTime travelers arrive from the year 2051 to warn of a massive, global war against aliens. Chris Pratt stars as a former military man-turned-teacher who travels to the future to join the fight in "The Tomorrow War," hitting Prime Video on July 2, 2021.

MoviesCollider

Chris Pratt Chats With Omar Sy in New 'Jurassic World: Dominion' Set Photo

There hasn’t been much revealed from the set of Jurassic World: Dominion recently, until now. Chris Pratt has shared a new behind-the-scenes photo from the upcoming film to his Instagram feed, which got fans buzzing. The new image features Pratt, alongside his co-star Omar Sy, whom he starred with in 2015’s Jurassic World, but who was noticeably absent from the sequel Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. The actors are kneeling on top of an old-looking boat named Fair Spanish Lady, as masked director Colin Trevorrow gives them some direction.
Moviesava360.com

The Tomorrow War - Official Trailer (2021) Chris Pratt, Yvonne Strahovski

Watch the exciting trailer for the upcoming sci-fi action film, The Tomorrow War, starring Chris Pratt, Yvonne Strahovski, J.K. Simmons, Betty Gilpin, Sam Richardson, Edwin Hodge, Jasmine Mathews, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, and Keith Powers. In The Tomorrow War, the world is stunned when a group of time travelers arrive from...
Moviescalifornianewstimes.com

New Trailers: The Tomorrow War, Eternals, Infinite, Werewolves Within, and more

So tonight is the finale Mare in East Town And there are so many threads to tie, I have no idea how they answer all the open questions.I have a theory about who the murderer is, and I please do not I think he’s the same person as Erin’s baby’s father. Can Mare be happy? It’s unlikely. But maybe she will find the answer or the conclusion.
Celebritiespatriotdailypress.org

Marvel Star Chris Pratt Tells Snowflakes to Man Up On Memorial Day

Chris Pratt is one of the few current Hollywood megastars that actually shows gratitude for America and the sacrifices that brave men throughout history have made in order to preserve it. He also recognizes the lack of gratitude shown towards these heroes for their ultimate sacrifice and recently used social media to remind people that their freedom to hate their country was “paid for in blood” too.
MilitaryLas Vegas Herald

Chris Pratt honours veterans on Memorial Day

Washington [US], May 31 (ANI): Commemorating Memorial Day, Hollywood star Chris Pratt paid a long emotional tribute on social media to the fallen men and women who have served the United States, saying "may God give their souls rest."As per Variety, the Marvel star penned a lengthy and emotional message on Instagram about the price of freedom and how it should never be taken for granted.
MoviesICV2

MERGED WARNERS GETS NAME; KILAR'S FATE; AMAZON-MGM FORMALIZED; 'TOMORROW WAR', SPONGEBOB SPIN-OFF TRAILERS; MORE 'SANDMAN' CASTING

Geek showbiz news and trailers have been pouring in and we round it all up here. David Zaslav, currently Discovery CEO and the future CEO of the company formed by the combination of WarnerMedia and Discovery (see "WarnerMedia Deal Deets") announced the name of the new company to WarnerMedia employees from the studio lot in Burbank Tuesday. The new company will be called Warner Bros. Discovery, and initially be accompanied by "the stuff that dreams are made of," a line from Warner Bros. film Maltese Falcon.
MoviesDigital Courier

Chris Pratt up for Jurassic World and Fast & Furious crossover

Chris Pratt would love a crossover between 'Jurassic World' and 'Fast & Furious'. The 41-year-old actor plays Owen Grady in the dinosaur action franchise and revealed that he would be up for joining forces with the 'Fast' series, which is also distributed by Universal for the ultimate mash-up between prehistoric creatures and super-fast cars.
MoviesIGN

Jurassic World: Dominion 5-Minute Extended Preview Will Play In Theaters Before F9

Jurassic World: Dominion is coming this summer, but fans who want an early look can catch an extended 5-minute preview before IMAX screenings of F9. Jurassic World: Dominion star Sam Neil let slip a bit early on social media, but Universal Pictures and Amblin confirmed that fans who want a look at the next Jurassic World feature will want to head to an IMAX theater for F9 to do so. The company also released a new poster to go along with the news.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Battlefield 2042 Reveal Trailer Takes Us To War In The Future

Dice have officially launched their reveal trailer for the highly anticipated latest iteration in the Battlefield series. The five minute-long trailer unveiled that Battlefield 2042 will take us to war in the future, across various provinces and areas with high tech weaponry, gadgets, tanks, fighter airplanes and more. In 2042, the world is on the brink of war following a decade of chaos caused by rising sea levels, collapsing economies and broken alliances across the world. Due to the breakdown in society, humans who were formerly doctors, engineers and soldiers must now band together to fight for survival. In 2037, humanity is able to adapt to the new normal, however the uprising of ‘Nopats’ who are displaced and Russia and USA vying for power leaves the world in a shaky position. By 2040, there is a massive technological blackout while USA and Russia play the blame-game and the ‘Nopats’ continue to sow discord in the populace. In 2042, open war is imminent due to fuel and food shortages. Each solider must stand up for themselves. Players can join the fight on October 22nd, 2021 via the Epic Games Store, Origin Store and Steam Store on PC and on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One.