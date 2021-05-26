Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Humboldt County, CA

COVID: Humboldt County has highest case rate in state, remains in orange tier

By Ruth Schneider
East Bay Times
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite an increasing case rate that moved into double-digits, according to the state on Tuesday, Humboldt County remained in the orange tier for another week. The case rate for Humboldt County jumped to 12.5 cases per 100,000 residents. According to state data released Tuesday, Humboldt County has the highest case rate in the state. The case rate exceeds the eight counties that are in the more-restrictive red tier. Under the Blueprint for a Safer Economy, that case rate could have qualified the county for the most-restrictive purple tier; a tier no California counties are currently in.

www.eastbaytimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Humboldt County, CA
Government
Humboldt County, CA
Health
State
California State
Local
California Health
City
Mariposa, CA
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
County
Humboldt County, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#County Officials#State Officials#The Bay Area News Group#State Data#Placer#Deaths#Double Digits#Covid 19 Restrictions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Humboldt County, CAEureka Times-Standard

COVID: 63 new cases reported in Humboldt County since Friday

The following is a press release from the Humboldt County Joint Information Center:. Sixty-three new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Humboldt County since Friday, bringing the total number of county residents who have tested positive for the virus to 4,135. Public health officials continue to encourage residents, especially those...
California Statelostcoastoutpost.com

California Will Keep Its Masking Guidance in Place a Bit Longer

Press release from the Humboldt County Joint Information Center:. California will keep its current indoor masking guidance without making any changes until June 15, the California Health and Human Services (CHHS) agency announced today. CHHS Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly announced the continuation of the existing guidance in a virtual news...
California StateNorth Coast Journal

California Staying the Mask Course for Now

California's mask mandate for indoor settings and crowded outdoor events will remain in effect until at least June 15. Mark Ghaly, California Health and Human Services secretary, made the announcement this morning in regard to last week's interim recommendation by the Centers for Disease and Prevention that stated vaccinated individuals no longer needed to wear masks indoors.
Humboldt County, CAkymkemp.com

Nordic Aquafarms Launching ‘Pre-Qualification Process for Humboldt County Contractors’ on Tuesday

Nordic Aquafarms is currently working to obtain permits for its land-based aquafarm planned for the Samoa Peninsula. While Nordic has engaged national construction firm Gilbane Building Company as the Construction Manager for this approximately $500,000,000 project, Nordic is also focused on providing opportunities for local contractors to participate in this project.
Humboldt County, CAlostcoastoutpost.com

ECONEWS REPORT: From Pulp Mill to Salmon Farm? Examining Nordic AquaFarms’ Proposed Fish Factory

Is a massive land-based fish factory the best next chapter for a former pulp mill nestled between Humboldt Bay and the Pacific Ocean? Tune in to hear local environmental leaders discuss Humboldt County’s assessment of the impacts Nordic AquaFarms proposed fish factory might have on the bay, ocean, wildlife and climate – and ways to avoid or mitigate them. Surfrider Foundation’s California Policy Manager Jennifer Savage and Colin Fiske of Coalition for Transportation Priorities join co-hosts Tom Wheeler of EPIC, Larry Glass of NEC, and Jen Kalt of Humboldt Baykeeper for a discussion of what is proposed and top issues of concern as we gear up to submit comments on May 24.
Humboldt County, CAkymkemp.com

Cal Fire Crews Holding Preparedness Exercises as 2021 Fire Season Approaches

In preparation for the upcoming fire season the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE), Humboldt-Del Norte Unit, in conjunction with the California Department of Corrections & Rehabilitation (CDCR), seven fire crews from Alder, Eel River, and Parlin Fork Conservation Camps will hold their annual Redwood Coast Fire Preparedness Exercises on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. This partnership of state agencies provides a large force of trained crews for all types of emergency incident mitigation and resource conservation projects.
Humboldt County, CAmadriverunion.com

Get used to dealing with COVID & company

HUMBOLDT – Humboldt’s top public health official has called attention to the need for long-term funding for managing COVID-19 and other infectious diseases. ​The likelihood of the lingering presence of coronavirus was highlighted by Michele Stephens, director of the county’s Public Health Branch, during a May 4 Board of Supervisors COVID-19 update.
Humboldt County, CAlostcoastoutpost.com

Entrepreneurs Unveil Plans to Convert Former Sierra Pacific Mill Into a Cannabis Compound With Eight Acres of Cultivation

On Monday morning, three executives from an Orange County-based company called Victorum Corporation offered a tour of a former Sierra Pacific Industries lumber mill property, a triangular, 70-acre industrial parcel nestled between the Ma-le’l Dunes and the Mad River Slough. Since the mill shut down five years ago, its rusting...
Humboldt County, CAkrcrtv.com

Measure S Commercial Cannabis Cultivation tax refunds available for Humboldt County

EUREKA, Calif. — Due to a recent court ruling , Humboldt county residents can submit an application for a full or partial refund on a now overruled cannabis tax. Placed and passed on the November 2016 ballot, Measure S initiated the Commercial Marijuana Cultivation Tax which taxed those who cultivated cannabis in unincorporated parts of Humboldt county. While in effect there was a tax of $1 per square foot of outdoor cultivation area, $2 per square foot of mixed-light cultivation area and $3 per square foot of indoor cultivation areas.
Humboldt County, CAlostcoastoutpost.com

Humboldt County Residents May Be Eligible for Tax Refund on Their Grow

In light of the Court of Appeal’s decision in Silva v. County of Humboldt, taxpayers may submit an application for a potential full or partial refund of excise tax paid under Measure S between the years of 2017 through 2021. In order for an application to be considered for a refund, taxpayers will need to provide documentation that they did not cultivate cannabis during the year they were assessed a tax, or that they cultivated an area that was different from that of their permit.
Humboldt County, CANorth Coast Journal

Public Health Confirms Another COVID Death, 26 New Cases

Humboldt County has lost a 42nd resident — a person in their 50s — to COVID-19, Public Health reported today, while confirming 26 new cases, making 138 this week. The cases were reported after laboratories processed 272 samples with a test-positivity rate of 9.6 percent. Officials are pointing to the...
Humboldt County, CAkymkemp.com

Humboldt Health Officials Encourage Local Youth 12 To 15 To Get Pfizer Poke, Confirm Over 40 Cases Locally of B.1.1.7 UK Variant Of Concern In Humboldt, Aims For June 15th Reopening, and More

The Humboldt County Joint Information Center hosted a virtual news conference to provide an update on the county’s COVID-19 response, including vaccination efforts, and answer questions from local media. Panelists included Humboldt County Health Officer Dr. Ian Hoffman, Social Services Deputy Branch Director Kelly Hampton, the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) Operations Chief Sofia Pereira and Vaccine Task Force Member and Family Nurse Practitioner Lindsey Mendez.