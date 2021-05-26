COVID: Humboldt County has highest case rate in state, remains in orange tier

In light of the Court of Appeal’s decision in Silva v. County of Humboldt, taxpayers may submit an application for a potential full or partial refund of excise tax paid under Measure S between the years of 2017 through 2021. In order for an application to be considered for a refund, taxpayers will need to provide documentation that they did not cultivate cannabis during the year they were assessed a tax, or that they cultivated an area that was different from that of their permit.