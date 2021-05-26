Victorian-style home for sale in historic Knob Hill

This completely renovated Victorian-style house in San Antonio's Knob Hill Historic District is so appealing that it caught the attention of the producers of HGTV's popular show "House Hunters." Listing Broker Tamala Hamilton said the episode featuring the house at 1244 Virginia Blvd. will air in the near future. "They contacted us; there was a couple from Anchorage, Alaska that was looking for Victorian-style older homes," Hamilton said. "So, they asked if they could use ours because they loved the look of it, they loved the location, and it checked all the boxes for the couple who was looking to purchase a home."