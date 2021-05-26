Cancel
San Diego, CA

2021 U.S. Open odds: Surprising PGA picks, Torrey Pines predictions from same model that called six majors

CBS Sports
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter the major was played in New York last September, the 2021 U.S. Open returns to its traditional June slot and shifts to the West Coast. The U.S. Open 2021 tees off on Thursday, June 17 at the South Course at Torrey Pines in San Diego. The host of the annual Farmers Insurance Open, Torrey Pines, a public course, also was home to the U.S. Open in 2008. Tiger Woods beat Rocco Mediate in a playoff that year to win his third U.S. Open title.

www.cbssports.com
