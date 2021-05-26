Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Violent Crimes

Teen who recorded George Floyd's death says video 'put his murderer away'

Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A9Kb9_0aBx7V7000
© Getty Images

The teen whose video footage of George Floyd's murder last summer spoke out on the anniversary of his death, acknowledging that though she was unable to save Floyd's life, her actions helped to "put his murderer away."

Darnella Frazier, who was 17 at the time of Floyd's death, reflected on the past year in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

“If it weren’t for my video, the world wouldn’t have known the truth,” she wrote. “I own that. My video didn’t save George Floyd, but it put his murderer away and off the streets.”

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty on all three of the criminal counts that he was facing — second-degree murder, second-degree manslaughter and third-degree murder — last month. He is set to be sentenced on June 16.

Frazier said witnessing Floyd's death changed her life, catapulting her into a public spotlight while simultaneously inflicting trauma.

“Behind this smile, behind these awards, behind the publicity, I’m a girl trying to heal from something I am reminded of every day,” the now 18-year-old wrote. “Everyone talks about the girl who recorded George Floyd‘s death, but to actually be her is a different story.”

“I’m not who I used to be,” she continued. “It made me realize how dangerous it is to be Black in America. We shouldn’t have to walk on eggshells around police officers, the same people that are supposed to protect and serve.”

Frazier condemned media outlets for focusing on Floyd's previous criminal record and noted that he “was a loved one, someone’s son, someone’s father, someone’s brother, and someone’s friend.”

“We the people won’t take the blame, you won’t keep pointing fingers at us as if it’s our fault, as if we are criminals,” she wrote.

Last month, Frazier praised Chauvin's guilty verdict, noting that the decision brought her to tears.

"I just cried so hard," she wrote in a Facebook post at the time. "This last hour my heart was beating so fast, I was so anxious, anxiety bussing through the roof. But to know GUILTY ON ALL 3 CHARGES !!! THANK YOU GOD THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU."

View All 7 Commentsarrow_down
The Hill

The Hill

226K+
Followers
22K+
Post
169M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guilty Of Murder#Teen#Video Footage#Criminals#Second Degree Murder#Third Degree Murder#Police#Officer#Truth#Trauma#Minneapolis#Fingers#America
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Facebook
Related
MinoritiesThe Hill

Three officers charged with murder after man dies saying 'I can't breathe'

Three officers are charged in the death of a Black man who said he could not breathe. The incident was recorded by people who say the man was randomly attacked. A medical examination found the man died from a lack of oxygen from being restrained, and an enlarged heart and meth intoxication were contributing factors.
TV & VideosPosted by
The Independent

Teens joked on video about murder days before being arrested for parent killing

A video filmed by two teens from Nevada shows them talking about three days having passed since “murdering somebody”. The footage is now evidence in a murder case against the teenagers after one of their fathers was found dead.Aaron Guerrero, 18, and Sierra Halseth, 16, have been charged with the murder of Ms Halseth’s father, Daniel Halseth. The 45-year-old’s body was found on 9 April.The father was found stabbed to death and his body burned in a house fire that authorities think was set by the teen couple.They also face eight other charges, such as conspiracy to commit murder,...
Violent Crimeshotnewhiphop.com

Derek Chauvin Asks For Time Served & Probation For George Floyd Death

Derek Chauvin was convicted for the murder of George Floyd in April but his sentencing is set for this month. Many are wondering what the outcome will be, especially as prosecutors hope for a harsher sentence. However, Chauvin's lawyer Eric Nelson is working hard to have his client released on probation instead of serving any sort of jail time.
MinoritiesPosted by
The Independent

George Floyd anniversary: Kendrell Watkins was killed by Taser on bodycam but mystery about his death still remains

Police have killed at least 229 Black people out of a total 426 people of colour since former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin murdered George Floyd on 25 May, 2020. Each case is different, but many share core similarities: quick encounters, for low-level infractions, met with deadly force, leaving families and communities with unanswered questions.A popular chant, heard during thousands of protests across the country after the murder of George Floyd, was a simple one: “Say his name.” It was a simple act of memory after so many other victims of police brutality had been forgotten, or never acknowledged.The police...
Minoritiesyourblackworld.net

Dylan Roof Appeals for Both His Murder Sentence and His Death Penalty Conviction

There are a few names that Black people won’t forget, not because of anything, but because of the evil things they did to the community. Some of the names are Derek Chauvin, the soulless police officer who killed George Floyd in broad daylight in front of a crowd of witnesses, and Dylann Roof, the mass killer who murdered 9 Black folks inside South Carolina’s Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in 2015. Further disheartening was that the police purchased for him some Burger King after he’d finished killing.
ReligionCBS News

Ex-priest suspected in altar boy's 1972 killing dies hours before arrest: "He will face that higher power now"

Investigators were preparing to seek an arrest warrant for a defrocked Roman Catholic priest long considered a suspect in the 1972 killing of a western Massachusetts altar boy shortly before his death last week, a prosecutor said Monday. Incriminating admissions Richard Lavigne made in a series of recent interviews while in a medical facility further implicated the longtime suspect in 13-year-old Danny Croteau's death, Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni told reporters.
MinoritiesPosted by
The Independent

Ronald Greene autopsy details revealed as new video shows police stopped him rolling over after beating him

Newly obtained footage shows Louisiana state troopers ordering Black motorist Ronald Greene to lie on his stomach and remain face down in shackles, following a violent arrest where he was choked, punched in the head, and Tased.Footage from the ultimately fatal 2019 encounter has been released for the first time this week, with the Associated Press obtaining new video that showed a state trooper shouting at Mr Greene to stay on his stomach.“Don’t you turn over. Lay on your belly. Lay on your belly” AP reported Trooper Kory York shouting at the shacked man.“You better lay on your f****** belly...
AccidentsWINKNEWS.com

‘I pulled the trigger’: Shooter found guilty in Olga teens’ 2018 murders

Elwood Timothy Robinson was convicted Thursday of impersonating an officer and shooting and killing two teens in Olga in 2018. Witnesses testified Wednesday that Robinson shot and killed victims 16-year-old Jeremy Stewart and 19-year-old William “Jody” Hughes in an execution-style manner while out in a wooded area of Olga in November 2018.