Teen who recorded George Floyd's death says video 'put his murderer away'

The teen whose video footage of George Floyd's murder last summer spoke out on the anniversary of his death, acknowledging that though she was unable to save Floyd's life, her actions helped to "put his murderer away."

Darnella Frazier, who was 17 at the time of Floyd's death, reflected on the past year in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

“If it weren’t for my video, the world wouldn’t have known the truth,” she wrote. “I own that. My video didn’t save George Floyd, but it put his murderer away and off the streets.”

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty on all three of the criminal counts that he was facing — second-degree murder, second-degree manslaughter and third-degree murder — last month. He is set to be sentenced on June 16.

Frazier said witnessing Floyd's death changed her life, catapulting her into a public spotlight while simultaneously inflicting trauma.

“Behind this smile, behind these awards, behind the publicity, I’m a girl trying to heal from something I am reminded of every day,” the now 18-year-old wrote. “Everyone talks about the girl who recorded George Floyd‘s death, but to actually be her is a different story.”

“I’m not who I used to be,” she continued. “It made me realize how dangerous it is to be Black in America. We shouldn’t have to walk on eggshells around police officers, the same people that are supposed to protect and serve.”

Frazier condemned media outlets for focusing on Floyd's previous criminal record and noted that he “was a loved one, someone’s son, someone’s father, someone’s brother, and someone’s friend.”

“We the people won’t take the blame, you won’t keep pointing fingers at us as if it’s our fault, as if we are criminals,” she wrote.

Last month, Frazier praised Chauvin's guilty verdict, noting that the decision brought her to tears.

"I just cried so hard," she wrote in a Facebook post at the time. "This last hour my heart was beating so fast, I was so anxious, anxiety bussing through the roof. But to know GUILTY ON ALL 3 CHARGES !!! THANK YOU GOD THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU."