Louisville, KY

Program touts franchise opportunities for minorities, women

The Associated Press
 16 days ago

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Yum Brands has partnered with the University of Louisville to launch a business program that will focus on franchise opportunities for underrepresented minorities and women, officials announced Wednesday.

The Yum Center for Global Franchise Excellence will create the first business program of its kind at a public university, a joint statement from the company and the school said. It will provide online education to current and potential franchisees and will focus on recruiting underrepresented people to explore franchising as a way to entrepreneurship, the statement said.

The center is part of an initiative by Yum Brands to spend $100 million over five years to promote inclusion, education and entrepreneurship for employees and communities around the world.

“We believe that combining the resources and expertise of the University of Louisville with Yum Brands will create an unrivaled resource for world-class training in franchising that will help people everywhere, particularly underrepresented people of color and women, succeed in franchise ownership and management,” said UofL President Neeli Bendapudi.

The Yum Center for Global Franchise Excellence will build on existing franchising education tracks within the College of Business at the University of Louisville, officials said.

“Our hope is the Center will carve a path to economic opportunity and successful ownership for talented, underrepresented people while bringing diverse voices and ideas to the broader franchising community,” said Scott Catlett, chief legal and franchise officer for Yum Brands.

