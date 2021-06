More than 100 employees of one of the largest hospitals in Texas are suing their employer after it said it would fire them for failing to get vaccinated against Covid-19. Houston Methodist Hospital had given its workers until Monday to prove they had received at least one dose of a Covid vaccine. The 117 plaintiffs claimed that the hospital's demand was illegal so long as the available vaccines have received only emergency use authorization from US health authorities -- though that authorization has cleared the way for millions of Americans to be vaccinated. "We're not against the vaccine," nurse Jennifer Bridges told the Houston Chronicle a few weeks ago, "we just want to be more comfortable with this one and have thorough research out before we take it."