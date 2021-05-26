Cancel
Orlando, FL

40 Under 40: Matthew Broffman helps lead Orlando's charge to be a future-ready city

By Cindy Barth
Orlando Business Journal
 17 days ago
The city of Orlando's director of innovation played a key role in making Lake Nona home of the nation’s first air mobility hub.

ABOUT

The Orlando Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

Orlando, FLPosted by
Orlando Business Journal

Out-of-state firms power big Orlando VC deals in May

Two Orlando companies combined to raise more venture capital in May than all Central Florida startups raised in the first quarter combined, thanks to out-of-state investment firms. Boston-based Elephant led a $20 million round for Maitland-based cybersecurity company ThreatLocker Inc., and Santa Clara, California-based Intel Corp.'s Intel Capital co-led a...
Orlando, FLPosted by
Orlando Business Journal

Grocer Sprouts debuts distribution center and shares new store opening date

A new produce distribution center in Orlando for a major speciality grocer is up and running. Phoenix-based Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (Nasdaq: SFM) opened its 135,000-square-foot distribution center just west of the Orlando International Airport at 9682 Air Commerce Parkway at the end of May, the company announced on June 4. The center will support Sprouts' 23 stores in Florida and the additional 10 locations planned to open in the state this year.
Winter Park, FLPosted by
Orlando Business Journal

Breaking: Guy Fieri's new Chicken Guy restaurant in Winter Park reveals opening timeline and more

Fans of Guy Fieri, celebrity chef and mayor of Flavortown, will be able to enjoy his latest dishes in Winter Park very soon. Fieri and Robert Earl, founder of Earl Enterprises and Planet Hollywood, saida planned new location of Chicken Guy at 818 S. Orlando Ave. first reported by Orlando Business Journalwill debut this summer — though no specific date was provided. The eatery is a concept by Fieri and Earl, whose Earl Enterprises includes restaurant brands such as Planet Hollywood, Buca di Beppo and more.
Orlando, FLPosted by
Orlando Business Journal

Diversity in Business Awards: How Rollins College coach Kourtnie Berry upped the game in her employer's efforts to help eradicate systemic racism

After the tragic death of George Floyd at the hands of the Minneapolis police last year, Kourtnie Berry's employer took a stand. But she wanted to do even more. The assistant women’s basketball coach and Title IX liaison for athletics at Rollins College was pleased that college President Grant Cornwell and other administrators immediately took action by releasing a statement in support of the Black community. To plus that mission, Berry teamed with Rollins Athletic Director Pennie Parker to bring it to their own department.
Tampa, FLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Tiger Woods’ golf entertainment centers coming to Tampa, Orlando

Tiger Woods is expanding his chain of golf entertainment centers — called PopStroke — that include high-concept putting courses, dining and playgrounds. Orlando and Tampa are getting storefronts in the next few years. PopStroke Entertainment, co-owned by Woods and Wall Street veteran Greg Bartoli, has announced that new property agreements...
Orlando, FLclick orlando

Full house: Exploria Stadium to reopen at 100% capacity in June

ORLANDO, Fla. – When Orlando City SC and the Orlando Pride return to their home pitch this summer, they could be playing for a full capacity crowd at Exploria Stadium. The teams announced the relaxing of Exploria’s capacity limits Monday in a news release. Despite the increase to full capacity,...
Florida StateGlobeSt.com

Joint-Venture to Develop 71K-SF Florida Shopping Center

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL – Joint-venture partners, PEBB Enterprises and Banyan Development have secured a contract to acquire 15 acres of land for the development of a grocery-anchored shopping center within the master-planned community, Tradition, in Port St. Lucie, FL. Upon closing the acquisition, the partnership plans to construct a...