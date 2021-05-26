40 Under 40: Matthew Broffman helps lead Orlando's charge to be a future-ready city

After the tragic death of George Floyd at the hands of the Minneapolis police last year, Kourtnie Berry's employer took a stand. But she wanted to do even more. The assistant women’s basketball coach and Title IX liaison for athletics at Rollins College was pleased that college President Grant Cornwell and other administrators immediately took action by releasing a statement in support of the Black community. To plus that mission, Berry teamed with Rollins Athletic Director Pennie Parker to bring it to their own department.