Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Cruella: Emma Stone-Led Prequel Is Disney’s Joker

By Danielle Solzman
solzyatthemovies.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCruella, a prequel that absolutely nobody asked for, is the Disney version of 2019’s stand-alone Joker as the film seeks to humanify the villain. This film runs 134 minutes. Ahead of the press screening, I decided to rewatch both 101 Dalmatians and 102 Dalmatians. These two films were among Disney’s first foray into live-action adaptations of their animated films. Maybe it was a sign of things to come but in this particular instance, neither film is good. And in hindsight, I should not have subjected myself to watching films where a villain is a puppy killer. Glenn Close tries her best but it’s very hard to root for someone who wants to kill puppies for their spots. And so, coming into the press screening, you could say that I wasn’t really in the mood to see how a villain became a villain. Honestly, if this is going to be a new film trend, please count me out.

www.solzyatthemovies.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Gillespie
Person
Emma Thompson
Person
Joely Richardson
Person
Emily Beecham
Person
Emma Stone
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Movies#Disney Films#Disney Villains#Animated Films#Dalmatians#British#Liberty#Ptsd#Disney Premier Access#Dc#Live Action Adaptations#Watching Films#Revenge#Theaters#Homage#Tony Mcnamara Cast#Origin Stories#London
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
Related
Moviesbbcgossip.com

Cruella: 5 Easter Eggs To Look Out For While Watching The Emma Stone Movie

Anita is never given her own last name in 101 Dalmatians. Once Roger and Anita are married her last name is Radcliffe, but we never learn what her maiden name was. In Cruella, we learn that her name is Anita Darling, which seems like it could be a reference to another Disney movie, Peter Pan, but it’s actually referencing the way that Cruella de Vil refers to Anita in Cruella’s very first scene. She calls her old school chum “Antia, darling,” so here it seems that screenwriters Dana Fox and Tony McNamara, have simply retconned that scene a bit to imply that Cruella was actually calling her friend by her full name, Anita Darling.
CelebritiesRochester Sentinel

Emma Stone credits Cruella production team for doing 'at least half' of her work

Emma Stone believes the 'Cruella' costume designer and hair and make-up artist did "at least half of her job" for her in the movie. The 32-year-old actress portrays Estella "Cruella" de Vil in the '101 Dalmatians' prequel, and she admitted a huge part of the aspiring fashion designer character was about what she was wearing and her look, so she has credited the behind-the-scenes team for their hard work.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Emma Stone Reveals Her Favorite Part of Transforming Into Disney Villain Cruella de Vil

Watch: Emma Stone Says It's "Fantastic" Playing Villain Cruella. Hide your puppies! Cruella de Vil is back—and more fashionable than ever. E! News' Daily Pop co-host Lilliana Vazquez exclusively spoke with Cruella stars Emma Stone and Emma Thompson about the highly-anticipated Disney+ film. Stone plays the titular classic Disney villain first made famous by the 1961 animated film 101 Dalmatians. Glenn Close portrayed the fur-obsessed fashion designer in the 1996 live action adaptation, and now 25 years later, Stone makes her debut as a Disney icon.
MoviesPosted by
K92.3

Emma Stone Responds to Rumors She’s in the New ‘Spider-Man’

The rumors surrounding Spider-Man: No Way Home are getting a little out of hand. It started with old Spider-Man villains returning; like Spider-Man 2’s Alfred Molina and The Amazing Spider-Man 2’s Jamie Foxx. Then that expanded to the previous Spider-Men, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. Then there were rumors that various supporting characters would be back, too. At this point, I would not be surprised to read a report that Martin Sheen’s Uncle Ben will return in No Way Home, rise from his grave as a zombie, and teach Peter Parker important lessons about how with great power comes great BRAAAAAAAINS.
Movies/Film

‘Cruella’ Early Buzz: The Disney Villain’s Origin Story is Surprisingly Great and Full of Style

Cruella doesn’t seem to be high on anyone’s must-see list as we kick off a quiet blockbuster summer. But if the early buzz is any indicator, we’re sleeping on what could end up being one of the best live-action Disney movies inspired by one of their animated classics. The movie stars Emma Stone as the young version of 101 Dalmatians villain Cruella de Vil, when she was an up and coming fashionista with an axe to grind, and apparently it’s wickedly fun, packed with style, and supremely entertaining.
MoviesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Emma Stone Explains Why ‘Cruella’s Signature Cigarette Holder Didn’t Make It Into New Film

‘Cruella’ star Emma Stone has opened up about the absence of one particular prop that was prominently featured in the original ‘101 Dalmatians’ movie. Emma Stone, 32, has revealed why her character’s signature cigarette is absent from Disney’s Cruella. The new mom opened up in a new interview about why the prop, which was featured heavily in the original 101 Dalmatians movie, didn’t make the cut in the new live action spin-off film. “That is not allowed in 2021,” Emma told The New York Times. “We are not allowed to smoke onscreen in a Disney film. It was difficult to not have that cigarette holder … I was so excited to have that green plume of smoke in there, but it was not possible.”
Shoppingallears.net

Stock Up on ALL the Movie Essentials for Disney’s ‘Cruella’ Premiere!

Are you ready to cuddle up on our couch and cue up tons of new Disney movies and shows in the next month?. In the next month, Disney will release Pixar’s Luca directly to Disney+, premiere the new Marvel show, Loki on Disney+, and both Black Widow and Cruella will be making a debut both in theaters AND on Disney+ Premier Access. And, if you’re looking forward to learning more about Cruella De Vil’s backstory, then you can be ready on its premiere day with some exclusive Disney goodies!
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Emma Stone denies reports that she’s in Spider-Man: No Way Home

Having wrapped filming back in March, Marvel and Sony have so far done a pretty impressive job of keeping details on Spider-Man: No Way Home under wraps. With Tom Holland’s Spidey expected to encounter some multiverse shenanigans, almost every character from Sony’s past Spider-Man movies have been rumoured to return, including the ex-wall crawlers Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.
MoviesEW.com

First 'Cruella' reactions praise Disney origin story: 'Like a Disneyfied Devil Wears Prada'

Cruella de Vil, Cruella de Vil: a movie that "slaps" with a soundtrack that "kills." Such is the first word on Cruella, the Disney-villainess origin story starring Emma Stone as the iconic One Hundred and One Dalmatians character. Critics' first reactions hit social media on Friday, praising the movie as "wickedly fun" and "absolutely divine," with several comparing it to The Devil Wears Prada.
Musicamicohoops.net

The Emma Stone Building Production Designer ‘Cruella’

Fiona Crombie’s production designer “Cruella” was working on almost 100 sets to achieve the multifaceted vintage style of London from the 1970s. Crombie studied old photographs of abandoned locks in London on a Thames River, and she and her friends Joel Fry and Paul Walter Hauser took them out from little Estellas / Cruella house and lair. The Baroness’ warehouse, by comparison, is bright, bright, and monochrome – another location for the London designer Emma stone Thompson’s fashion designer. She intended them as a cultural and generational collision, Baroness’ past and Cruella’s future. Crombie explains her methodology and the concepts behind the set for Craig Gillespie’s original narrative in Disney Plus, currently in theatres.
MoviesYardbarker

Emma Stone & Emma Thompson seem keen on a 'Godfather 2'-esque 'Cruella' sequel

Cruella has only been in theaters—and available to stream on Disney Plus with Premier Access—for five days, but talk about a potential sequel is already swirling. And one Rotten Tomatoes interviewer might have the best idea so far: "I was thinking of The Godfather 2 when they did a mashup of, like, [Marlon] Brando and [Al] Pacino. Could you ever see a mashup, back-and-forth, like a prequel-sequel kind of thing?"