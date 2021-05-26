What is the Pokemon Legends Arceus Release Date?
In an unexpected but welcome surprise, the Pokemon company revealed an all-new game and potential series during its latest Pokemon Presents. Pokemon Legends Arceus was revealed as a game that would take players back in time where the first-ever Pokedex was made in the Sinnoh region. This came alongside the announcement for Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl. Now the question is, what is the release date for Pokemon Legends Arceus?thegamehaus.com