All-electric vehicles are the future in the automotive world it seems, and just about every manufacturer out there is already offering an EV or is gearing up to offer one, we’ve just published an article on the amazing Rimac Nevera, the trend-setting all-electric hypercar with stupendous performance that comes with an equally impressive price tag, Lamborghini will give us a brand new, fully battery-powered model by 2025 and you can now order a Bentley Bentayga Hybrid, with full EV models in the pipeline, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise to see an electric Sports Activity Vehicle from BMW … meet the brand new iX.