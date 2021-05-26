Morning Headlines: George Floyd memorials; ADU surge in Santa Maria, Santa Barbara County, fire at Greka oil facility

United Way of Santa Barbara County (UWSBC) has led a variety of collaborative initiatives, with respect to COVID-19 response, involving numerous partners and funders from the philanthropic, nonprofit, education, and government sectors. One of these collaborative models is the Critical Needs Fund (CNF), a philanthropic “financial pool” managed by UWSBC through which donations are received and distributed to donor-designated community organizations to address specific and urgent public health related challenges. Early in the pandemic, the CNF invested in partnership with the County Public Health Department (PHD) to increase our communities’ Isolation and Quarantine capacity (hotel rooms) for people who tested positive for COVID-19 but had no safe place to self-isolate.