Should Gov. Baker Share More Blame For The Holyoke Soldiers' Home Outbreak?
When independent investigator Mark Pearlstein released his report last summer on the COVID deaths of more than 70 veterans at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home, it largely cleared Governor Baker of any personal culpability. But a new story from the Boston Globe Spotlight Team tells a very different story of “government failure at every level” and “key errors and omissions” in the Pearlstein report that helped Baker avoid blame. Boston Globe reporter Rebecca Ostriker and Spotlight editor Patricia Wen joined Jim Braude to discuss.www.wgbh.org