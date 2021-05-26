Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boston, MA

Should Gov. Baker Share More Blame For The Holyoke Soldiers' Home Outbreak?

wgbh.org
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen independent investigator Mark Pearlstein released his report last summer on the COVID deaths of more than 70 veterans at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home, it largely cleared Governor Baker of any personal culpability. But a new story from the Boston Globe Spotlight Team tells a very different story of “government failure at every level” and “key errors and omissions” in the Pearlstein report that helped Baker avoid blame. Boston Globe reporter Rebecca Ostriker and Spotlight editor Patricia Wen joined Jim Braude to discuss.

www.wgbh.org
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
Boston, MA
Government
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Health
Local
Massachusetts Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nursing Home#Covid#Spotlight#The Holyoke Soldiers Home#Governor Baker#Blame#Veterans#Deaths#Tragic Consequences#Unqualified People#Government Failure
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Nursing Homes
News Break
Public Health
Related
Westborough, MAthegraftonnews.com

Opinion: Bano: Supports Mass General Brigham care center in Westborough

At Mass General Brigham facilities, my family and I have received medical care beyond expectations. Unsatisfied with local providers, for different reasons, my entire extended family and I ended up seeking care in Boston. We all now travel over an hour for every medical appointment. At Mass General Brigham facilities, everything from customer service to medical care has been exceptional. The staff is so highly trained, including in sharing their knowledge. Being treated with dignity, as though my issues matter, makes the drive worth it. That’s why I’m supporting their plan to bring the same quality of care closer to North Grafton.
Massachusetts StateNECN

Mass. Confirms 281 New COVID Cases, 19 More Deaths

Massachusetts health officials reported another 281 confirmed COVID cases and 19 more deaths Monday. It's the 11th straight day Massachusetts health officials announced fewer than 1,000 new coronavirus cases, and the first time since Sept. 22 that a day's report showed under 300 new COVID cases (though figures in Monday reports, coming after the weekend, are sometimes smaller than average). The new numbers pushed the state's confirmed case total to 657,119 and the death toll to 17,413 since the start of the pandemic.
Massachusetts Statewamc.org

Massachusetts Will End All COVID-19 Restrictions May 29th, Change Mask Rules

In a sharp acceleration of the timetable for fully reopening Massachusetts, Gov. Charlie Baker announced today that all COVID-19-era business restrictions will end on May 29th. Also on that day, the mask mandate will be lifted and replaced with one that follows current CDC guidelines. Whether all municipalities in the state will go along, or choose to keep some restrictions in place a bit longer, remains to be seen.
Massachusetts Statecbslocal.com

Baker To End Massachusetts State Of Emergency On June 15

BOSTON (CBS) — The state of emergency that’s been in effect in Massachusetts since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March of 2020 is coming to an end. Gov. Charlie Baker announced Monday that he’ll be lifting the emergency order on June 15. “The science shows that vaccinated people...