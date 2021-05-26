Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Queens, NY

Queens Assemblywoman To Host Workshop on Free and Low-Cost Health Care Services for New Yorkers

Posted by 
Queens Post
Queens Post
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18PuV7_0aBx6mCg00
Medical workers attend the August 2019 launch of the NYC Care Program, which guarantees primary and specialty care to New Yorkers without insurance (Photo: Courtesy of Mayor’s office)

Assembly Member Jessica González-Rojas and the Jacob Riis Settlement House are holding a virtual workshop this week about free and low-cost health services for New Yorkers who do not qualify for and cannot afford health insurance.

The event, which will be held via Zoom, is scheduled for Thursday between 6 and 7 p.m.

Organizers are seeking to alert eligible Queens residents about NYC Care, a city-funded healthcare program that provides low-cost and no-cost services regardless of immigration status.

NYC Care is open to those who are ineligible for insurance – including undocumented immigrants – or unable to afford a plan. New Yorkers who qualify for health insurance can instead apply for the MetroPlus Health Plan.

To be eligible for NYC Care, applicants must also have lived in New York City for at least the past six months and plan to seek care within the five boroughs.

Health services are provided at more than 70 locations through NYC Health + Hospitals – a network of hospitals, clinics and community health centers throughout the city.

There are no membership fees or premiums—and copays for doctor’s visits, emergency care and prescriptions are determined on a sliding scale by family size and income, with many paying nothing for services.

The city launched NYC Care in the Bronx in 2019 and later expanded into Brooklyn and Staten Island. In September, the mayor announced that the program would include Queens and Manhattan.

“Our mission to bring affordable, quality healthcare to every New Yorker has never felt more urgent,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a statement at the time.

More than 50,000 people had already enrolled in NYC Care by the end of February.

The Jacob Riis Settlement House is one of 14 Queens community-based organizations that are partnering with the city to encourage more people to register for the program.

Andres Aguirre, from the Jacob Riis Neighborhood Settlement, will be leading Thursday’s workshop in both English and Spanish. Aguirre said that following the presentation he would provide his contact information to attendees to answer any additional questions that they may have and assist them with registration.

González-Rojas described NYC Care as “crucial to communities like the neighborhoods in the 34th Assembly district, which is made up of several immigrant communities and communities of color.”

“I’m excited to have our offices partner and provide this information to the residents of our district and look forward to ongoing work to bring necessary resources to our people,” she said in a statement.

Those interested in attending Thursday’s workshop, should reach out to Aguirre at [email protected] or 929-263-4095 to receive the link to the Zoom presentation.

Anyone who is eligible and wants to enroll in NYC Care can call 646-NYC-CARE.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Queens Post

Queens Post

Queens, NY
168
Followers
164
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

The leading provider of local news in Queens.

 http://www.queenspost.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
County
Queens, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
Queens, NY
Government
City
Staten Island, NY
City
Queens, NY
Queens, NY
Health
City
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care Services#Nyc Health Hospitals#Emergency Care#Community Health Services#City Services#Community Health Centers#Community Care#New Yorkers#Zoom#Nyc Care#The Metroplus Health Plan#Nyc Health Hospitals#Every New Yorker#646 Nyc Care#Eligible Queens Residents#Assemblywoman#Clinics#Quality Healthcare
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Health Services
News Break
Health Insurance
News Break
Politics
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
Queens Post

Op-Ed: A Big Mistake to Evict Big Reuse

In New York City, you’d think that the City agency responsible for ensuring we all have a safe, thriving environment would do everything in its power to do just that. Well, in the case of the NYC Parks Department (“Parks”) and the Big Reuse site underneath the Queensboro Bridge, that just isn’t the case.
Queens, NYPosted by
Queens Post

City Creating Special Task Force to Crack Down on Illegal Fireworks

The city is creating a multi-agency task force to crack down on illegal fireworks this summer, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced earlier this week. The task force will be comprised of 32 agents — 10 officers from the NYPD Intelligence Bureau, 12 fire marshals from the FDNY and 10 deputy sheriffs from the Bureau of Criminal Investigation.
Queens, NYPosted by
Queens Post

Gianaris Bill Aims to Prevent Insurance Companies From Hiking Premiums Based On Dog Breeds

People who own pit bulls, Rottweilers and other dogs deemed aggressive often struggle to find homeowners’ insurance or face higher premiums. State Sen. Mike Gianaris plans to change that and has sponsored legislation that would stop insurance companies from hiking rates or denying people homeowners’ insurance based on the type of dog they keep. His bill passed the senate Tuesday.
Queens, NYPosted by
Queens Post

Time Capsule Buried at Astoria Branch Library–Richards, Van Bramer Exchange Light-Hearted Words

A time capsule was buried at the Astoria branch library Monday that will remind those who open it in 25 years of the COVID-19 pandemic. The sealed container includes – among other items – a Queens Public Library (QPL) face mask and notes from young patrons. The capsule will tell future residents about what it was like to live during COVID-19—through messages left by students of P.S. 171, which is located at 14-14 29th Ave.
New York City, NYPosted by
Queens Post

Senior Centers Can Reopen Later This Month: Mayor

Senior centers in New York City can reopen later this month after more than a year of being shut down, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday. Indoor congregate activities can reopen on Monday, June 14, de Blasio said, and the centers can offer outdoor activities immediately. “I’ve heard from so...
Queens, NYPosted by
Queens Post

Family-Themed Meet and Greet With D26 Candidates to Take Place in LIC Saturday

Western Queens voters will get a chance on Saturday to meet with many of the city council candidates who are vying to represent them. A family-themed meet-and-greet event will take place outdoors in the Dutch Kills section of Long Island City from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Twelve of the 15 Democratic candidates running to represent the 26th Council District are set to attend. A Republican candidate has also confirmed his attendance.
Queens, NYPosted by
Queens Post

Community Group, Dubbed 26 for 26, Forms to Back Bagga for City Council

A group of western Queens community leaders has come together to help Amit Bagga break away from a crowded field to win the 26th District council seat. The group, dubbed 26 for 26, is co-chaired by Matthew Wallace, the chief of staff for the term-limited council member Jimmy Van Bramer, and Clara Oza, a public school parent coordinator from Sunnyside.