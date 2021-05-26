Queens Assemblywoman To Host Workshop on Free and Low-Cost Health Care Services for New Yorkers

Medical workers attend the August 2019 launch of the NYC Care Program, which guarantees primary and specialty care to New Yorkers without insurance (Photo: Courtesy of Mayor’s office)

Assembly Member Jessica González-Rojas and the Jacob Riis Settlement House are holding a virtual workshop this week about free and low-cost health services for New Yorkers who do not qualify for and cannot afford health insurance.

The event, which will be held via Zoom, is scheduled for Thursday between 6 and 7 p.m.

Organizers are seeking to alert eligible Queens residents about NYC Care, a city-funded healthcare program that provides low-cost and no-cost services regardless of immigration status.

NYC Care is open to those who are ineligible for insurance – including undocumented immigrants – or unable to afford a plan. New Yorkers who qualify for health insurance can instead apply for the MetroPlus Health Plan.

To be eligible for NYC Care, applicants must also have lived in New York City for at least the past six months and plan to seek care within the five boroughs.

Health services are provided at more than 70 locations through NYC Health + Hospitals – a network of hospitals, clinics and community health centers throughout the city.

There are no membership fees or premiums—and copays for doctor’s visits, emergency care and prescriptions are determined on a sliding scale by family size and income, with many paying nothing for services.

The city launched NYC Care in the Bronx in 2019 and later expanded into Brooklyn and Staten Island. In September, the mayor announced that the program would include Queens and Manhattan.

“Our mission to bring affordable, quality healthcare to every New Yorker has never felt more urgent,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a statement at the time.

More than 50,000 people had already enrolled in NYC Care by the end of February.

The Jacob Riis Settlement House is one of 14 Queens community-based organizations that are partnering with the city to encourage more people to register for the program.

Andres Aguirre, from the Jacob Riis Neighborhood Settlement, will be leading Thursday’s workshop in both English and Spanish. Aguirre said that following the presentation he would provide his contact information to attendees to answer any additional questions that they may have and assist them with registration.

González-Rojas described NYC Care as “crucial to communities like the neighborhoods in the 34th Assembly district, which is made up of several immigrant communities and communities of color.”

“I’m excited to have our offices partner and provide this information to the residents of our district and look forward to ongoing work to bring necessary resources to our people,” she said in a statement.

Those interested in attending Thursday’s workshop, should reach out to Aguirre at [email protected] or 929-263-4095 to receive the link to the Zoom presentation.

Anyone who is eligible and wants to enroll in NYC Care can call 646-NYC-CARE.