The early life of a sorghum plant

You’re Invited to Park City Senior Center’s Plant Swap! When: Friday, June 25th 10:30—11:30 AM Where: Park City Senior Center 6100 N. Hydraulic It’s plant swapping time! Come join us for a Plant Swap in June! Bring your plants and cuttings to share with others, meet other plant enthusiasts, make new friends, eat some snacks, and maybe win a door prize! How does a plant swap work? Each attendee brings plants or plant cuttings to share, or swap, with others. New to the plant world? Bring something simple like a small succulent. Plant enthusiasts…. Bring some of your special stuff to share with the rest of collectors. Remember that everyone is in a different place in their plant journey so be prepared to chat, trade, and learn! Please RSVP to Madison at 316-744-1199 or mshriner@parkcityks.gov by Wednesday, June 23rd.