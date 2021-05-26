Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

The early life of a sorghum plant

By Writers
High Plains Journal
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSimilar to people, the sorghum plant is greatly influenced during its early development on what it is going to be later in life. How it is treated and what it experiences in its first 30 days will impact its health and potential yield afterward. To establish a solid foundation for...

www.hpj.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plant Nutrition#Sorghum#Drought#Fertilizer#Dual Or Outlook#Agronomy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Related
AgricultureHigh Plains Journal

Anthracnose and fungicide use in sorghum

Foliar diseases in sorghum are primarily a problem in the United States—in the Delta, southeast and Mid-Atlantic states—where humid and rainy weather favor their proliferation. Of these diseases, anthracnose is easily the most widespread and troublesome. Hybrids differ in their tolerance to anthracnose. Growers in those regions where anthracnose is...
AgricultureHigh Plains Journal

Sorghum conditions reported

For the week ending June 20, USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service reported the following sorghum crop conditions. Kansas: Sorghum condition rated 1% very poor, 2% poor, 23% fair, 70% good, and 4% excellent. Sorghum planted was 85%, near 86% last year and 82% average. Colorado: Sorghum condition rated 0% very...
Agriculturefarms.com

Sweet Sorghum Promising for the Environment

Sweet sorghum can be used to produce biogas, biofuels, and novel polymers. In addition, it can help replace phosphate fertilizers. A new sweet sorghum variety developed at Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT) accumulates particularly high amounts of sugar and thrives under local conditions. As the scientists reported in the Industrial Crops & Products journal, sugar transport and sugar accumulation are related to the structure of the plants' vessels. This was the result of a comparison between sweet and grain sorghums.
Agriculturecarolinasportsman.com

Summer plantings

It’s time to plant plots for early season hunting. The middle of the summer in the Carolinas is dead center of the hottest period of the year, but it can be an optimum time to take advantage of the conditions and get an early season food plot in production if timed out correctly and on the right site.
Texas Stateagfax.com

Texas LRGV: Cotton Mostly Clean, Sorghum Midge Still a Problem

This week we finally received some sunshine and crops started to dry out and the mosquitos decided to show up. Many growers were getting into what fields they could to control weeds. We have some cotton that is not going to make it because was under water too long and choked out by weeds.
Agriculturetowntalkradio.com

Minimizing fertilizer costs in grain sorghum

In response to the recent spike in fertilizer prices, sorghum growers will likely be looking for ways to minimize costs. Although sorghum is considered a lower input cost crop compared to others, it does require adequate nutrients to reach acceptable yield goals. The first step with phosphorus is to make...
Agricultureagfax.com

Texas Corn, Sorghum: Impact of Ponded Water/Flooding

Numerous rain events have resulted in flooding or significant ponding of water in many corn and sorghum fields across Texas. While low-lying areas may be flooded, other areas of fields may be saturated for extended periods of time. How long can corn or sorghum survive under saturated or flooded conditions?...
Nebraska StateNebraskaTV

Sorghum growers optimistic about crop's place in Nebraska

LAWRENCE, Neb. — Sorghum growers are trying to hedge against volatility in foreign markets. China is a big buyer but some see a strong future domestically as well. John Dolnicek of Lawrence recently planted some sorghum where rains that delayed planting are starting to feel like a distant memory. "We...
AgriculturePosted by
Well+Good

You’re About To See Sorghum Everywhere—Here’s Why This Ancient Grain Is So Good For You

Ever heard of sorghum? While this ingredient may be new to you, but it’s actually as old as time. Sorghum has been grown for some 8,000 years, is now one of the top five cereal crops in the world, and has been a nutritional powerhouse long before science told us so. It’s similar to wheat, but with two major differences: the seed has no hull, and it’s gluten free.
WildlifeEurekAlert

VIPP1 Ring Structure Covered in Lush Plant Life (image)

Helmholtz Zentrum München - German Research Center for Environmental Health. Disclaimer: AAAS and EurekAlert! are not responsible for the accuracy of news releases posted to EurekAlert! by contributing institutions or for the use of any information through the EurekAlert system.
EnvironmentPosted by
Yale Environment 360

As Climate Warms, a Rearrangement of World’s Plant Life Looms

Some 56 million years ago, just after the Paleocene epoch gave way to the Eocene, the world suddenly warmed. Scientists continue to debate the ultimate cause of the warming, but they agree on its proximate cause: A huge burst of carbon dioxide entered the atmosphere, raising Earth’s average temperature by 7 to 14 degrees Fahrenheit. The Paleocene-Eocene Thermal Maximum (PETM), as this event is known, is “the best geologic analog” for modern anthropogenic climate change, said University of Wyoming paleobotanist Ellen Currano.
JobsReporterHerald.com

What a Life: Early job provided a brush with failure

I have discovered after quite a few decades on planet Earth, that I’m not as clever as I’ve thought I am. It’s taken most of those decades to realize the fact. After all, I learned how to wash the huge utensils in Roe’s Bakery in just a few minutes, and how to flip doughnuts over in the doughnut fryer without turning my fingers into chitlins (only took one dunking of a few fingers to realize the grease was HOT!) and how my boss was less than happy when I forgot to fill the flour bins, etc.
Agriculturearxiv.org

Multi-resolution Outlier Pooling for Sorghum Classification

Automated high throughput plant phenotyping involves leveraging sensors, such as RGB, thermal and hyperspectral cameras (among others), to make large scale and rapid measurements of the physical properties of plants for the purpose of better understanding the difference between crops and facilitating rapid plant breeding programs. One of the most basic phenotyping tasks is to determine the cultivar, or species, in a particular sensor product. This simple phenotype can be used to detect errors in planting and to learn the most differentiating features between cultivars. It is also a challenging visual recognition task, as a large number of highly related crops are grown simultaneously, leading to a classification problem with low inter-class variance. In this paper, we introduce the Sorghum-100 dataset, a large dataset of RGB imagery of sorghum captured by a state-of-the-art gantry system, a multi-resolution network architecture that learns both global and fine-grained features on the crops, and a new global pooling strategy called Dynamic Outlier Pooling which outperforms standard global pooling strategies on this task.
Gardeningparkcityks.gov

Plant Swap

You’re Invited to Park City Senior Center’s Plant Swap! When: Friday, June 25th 10:30—11:30 AM Where: Park City Senior Center 6100 N. Hydraulic It’s plant swapping time! Come join us for a Plant Swap in June! Bring your plants and cuttings to share with others, meet other plant enthusiasts, make new friends, eat some snacks, and maybe win a door prize! How does a plant swap work? Each attendee brings plants or plant cuttings to share, or swap, with others. New to the plant world? Bring something simple like a small succulent. Plant enthusiasts…. Bring some of your special stuff to share with the rest of collectors. Remember that everyone is in a different place in their plant journey so be prepared to chat, trade, and learn! Please RSVP to Madison at 316-744-1199 or mshriner@parkcityks.gov by Wednesday, June 23rd.
Lifestyleabbott.com

Running on Plants

Whether you're vegetarian, vegan, or just trying to eat more fruits and vegetables, plants are veritable power houses every runner needs. A 2019 review published in Nutrients even found that following a plant-based diet can improve heart health and recovery time in endurance athletes. These perks may be thanks to the abundance of health- and performance-boosting nutrients found in plants, such as protein, electrolytes, water, antioxidants and fiber-rich carbohydrates.
Visual Artbitchute.com

Plant Symbolism

Kandeler, R., & Ullrich, W. R. (2008). Symbolism of plants: examples of European-Mediterranean culture presented with biology and history of art: JANUARY: Crocus. Journal of Experimental Botany, 60(1), 6–8. https://doi.org/10.1093/jxb/ern360. Kand…
WorkoutsNo Meat Athlete

My Plant-Based ‘Warrior Diet’ Day in the Life

The best part of The Plant-Based Athlete, in my opinion and many others’, is the “Day in the Life” section — the exact daily diet and workout routines of 25 plant-based athletes, many of them world-class. Of course, I also slipped my own Day in the Life in there, for...