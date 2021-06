With virtual queues and mobile ordering, Disney has created app-based alternatives to the long physical lines that used to frustrate visitors. Instead of standing behind other guests to order food at a register, now you can use the mobile order feature on the official Disneyland or Walt Disney World app to place your order and pay. Instead of lining up in an endless queue of people waiting to get on a ride, now you can use the virtual queue in Disney's apps to claim a space in line on popular attractions such as Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, Indiana Jones Adventure and soon the new Web Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure.