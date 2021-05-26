Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

Amazon to acquire MGM for $8.45 billion a vast catalog with more than 4,000 films

By Pradeep
mspoweruser.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon today announced that it will acquire MGM for $8.45 billion. MGM has a vast catalog with more than 4,000 films and 17,000 TV shows. MGM also has some new movies including House of Gucci, No Time to Die, Respect, The Addams Family 2, and the untitled Paul Thomas Anderson film in the pipeline. Amazon will help preserve MGM’s catalog of films, and also provide customers with greater access to these existing works.

mspoweruser.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mgm#Lion#Amazon Studios#Films#Mgm#Movies#Tv Customers#Moonstruck#Stargate#Thelma Louise#The Handmaid S Tale#Academy Awards#Prime Video#Board#The Board Of Directors#United Artists#Metro#House Of Gucci#Amazon Today#High Quality Storytelling
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
TV Shows
News Break
Amazon
Related
TV ShowsStreetInsider.com

Amazon (AMZN) to acquire MGM for $8.45 Billion

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and MGM today announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement under which Amazon will acquire MGM for a purchase price of $8.45 billion. MGM has nearly a century of filmmaking history and complements the work of Amazon Studios, which has primarily focused on producing TV show programming. Amazon will help preserve MGM's heritage and catalog of films, and provide customers with greater access to these existing works. Through this acquisition, Amazon would empower MGM to continue to do what they do best: great storytelling.
Businessredsharknews.com

Amazon acquires MGM: Will the universe be the same again?

Recently news emerged that streaming giant, Amazon, was purchasing famed studio, MGM. Whatever would James And make of it?. For such a famous name, MGM has had a mixed history as a corporate entity. Despite association with the James Bond and Rocky franchises, and more recently The Handmaid’s Tale, MGM itself spent the latter half of the twentieth century in a series of corporate reshuffles then bankruptcy in 2010. It hasn’t owned significant production infrastructure for decades and the corporate HQ occupies rented space in a Beverly Hills low-rise. It’s a big name for what’s now not really a big company anymore, at least in the context of century-old movie studios. A glowing example of consistently successful business tactics it is not.
BusinessPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

How Will Amazon “Reimagine” MGM’s Film Studio?

Shortly after Amazon’s May 26 announcement that it was buying MGM in a deal valued at $8.45 billion, Amazon Studios chief Jennifer Salke and her boss Mike Hopkins held a town hall with employees from the Hollywood studio. “They expressed how good this will be for Prime customers and growing their entertainment portfolio,” says one person who attended the virtual session. “And they intend to do theatrical. How this plays out relative to which titles is unclear.”
BusinessBenzinga

Amazon's New Era With MGM

As Jeff Bezos prepares to pass the baton to the new CEO in July, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) is showing no signs of stopping after posting impressive first-quarter results late a month ago with its largest strike in the "Streaming Wars" and its biggest push into entertainment to date. Amazon...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Amazon's Purchase of MGM Will Do Little for Amazon Stock

Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) intent to purchase MGM Studios for $8.45 billion led to a muted reaction in its stock. The e-commerce conglomerate moved higher by about $6 per share, a 0.2% gain. While the acquisition makes perfect sense in the minds of some, the lack of price action in Wednesday trading may warrant a deeper look.
BusinessDigiday

5 questions about Amazon’s plan to acquire MGM

When AT&T announced the plan to merge WarnerMedia and Discovery on May 17, Eunice Shin was left wondering, “What does Amazon do now?” said the partner at consulting firm Prophet who has consulted for companies including Disney, Warner Bros. and NBCUniversal. For all the focus paid to the likes of Disney and now WarnerMedia-Discovery in their bids to contend with Netflix for streaming audiences, Netflix’s original rival had been somewhat overlooked. No longer.
Businesswidescreenreview.com

Should Amazon Even Be Allowed To Gobble Up MGM?

(Image credit: Hasbro, Inc.) All the news in Streaming Land this past week seemed focused on Amazon’s pricey but wholly rational $8.5 billion acquisition of century-old Hollywood studio MGM. Less noticed in virtually the same news cycle was a potentially huge antitrust case filed by the attorney general of Washington,...
NFLPosted by
The Motley Fool

How MGM Helps Transform Amazon Prime Video

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) made its second multibillion-dollar investment in streaming content of the year with the acquisition of MGM Studios for $8.45 billion. The deal follows Amazon's renewed partnership with the NFL for exclusive rights to an expanded Thursday Night Football schedule, starting with the 2022 season, which will cost about $1 billion per year.
BusinessBit Rebels

Amazon Buys MGM, But What Does It Mean?

Just when you think Amazon couldn’t possibly get any bigger, it goes and buys one of the oldest, most prestigious, and most famous Hollywood movie studios in the world. Not content with having Bluetooth speaker devices in our homes, an enormous television streaming service, music channels, and a new gaming platform in the shape of “Luna,”
Stockstipranks.com

Is Amazon Stock Worthwhile after the MGM Deal?

As far as mega-cap technology companies go, Amazon (AMZN) remains one of the steadiest long-term growth plays in the market today. Indeed, Amazon’s near-, medium- and long-term returns for investors are hard to beat, particularly given Amazon’s size. The fact that a company with a $1.6 trillion market cap is able to produce this kind of capital appreciation for investors consistently is hard to fathom. (See Amazon stock analysis on TipRanks)
TV Seriesdarkhorizons.com

Amazon’s Jack Reacher Series Adds Six

Amazon’s original series “Reacher,” based on Lee Child’s best-selling Jack Reacher novels, has been casting up with more names joining Alan Ritchson in the title role. The first season is based on the Georgia-set first novel “The Killing Floor” and is being executive produced and showrun by Nick Santora (“Scorpion”) for Amazon Studios, Skydance Television and Paramount Television.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

How Amazon’s Jack Reacher Will Deliver A Smallville Cast Reunion

After spending some time on the big screen, the character of Jack Reacher is headed to the small screen in a new show that will stream on Amazon Prime. The character was played by Tom Cruise in the character’s cinematic outings but will now be portrayed by Alan Ritchson, who seems to be a nice fit for the role. The physically imposing actor is currently known for his role on DC’s Titans, on which he plays Hank Hall/Hawk. However, years ago, he was known to superhero fans as Arthur Curry/Aquaman on Smallville. And now, it looks like Jack Reacher is going to give Ritchson a reunion, as the show has picked up another Smallville alum.
BusinessWorld Screen News

All3Media Acquires NENT Studios UK Catalog

All3Media has bought NENT Studios UK’s distribution business—the entity formerly known as DRG—encompassing more than 10,000 hours of content. Scripted titles and formats joining the All3Media International catalog include Doc Martin, The Cry, Yorkshire Vet, Manhunt, Catchphrase and Don’t Tell the Bride. “NENT Studios UK has a deep, high-quality, distribution...
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Smallville stars reunite for Jack Reacher spin-off show

Amazon Prime Video's Reacher will feature a special Smallville reunion. TVLine reports that Lana Lang actress Kristin Kreuk has landed a supporting part in the upcoming series, which already boasts her Smallville co-star Alan Ritchson (who used to play Arthur Curry) in the titular role. Her character is Charlie, a...