Amazon to acquire MGM for $8.45 billion a vast catalog with more than 4,000 films
Amazon today announced that it will acquire MGM for $8.45 billion. MGM has a vast catalog with more than 4,000 films and 17,000 TV shows. MGM also has some new movies including House of Gucci, No Time to Die, Respect, The Addams Family 2, and the untitled Paul Thomas Anderson film in the pipeline. Amazon will help preserve MGM’s catalog of films, and also provide customers with greater access to these existing works.mspoweruser.com