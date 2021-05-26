Amazon to acquire MGM for $8.45 billion a vast catalog with more than 4,000 films

After spending some time on the big screen, the character of Jack Reacher is headed to the small screen in a new show that will stream on Amazon Prime. The character was played by Tom Cruise in the character’s cinematic outings but will now be portrayed by Alan Ritchson, who seems to be a nice fit for the role. The physically imposing actor is currently known for his role on DC’s Titans, on which he plays Hank Hall/Hawk. However, years ago, he was known to superhero fans as Arthur Curry/Aquaman on Smallville. And now, it looks like Jack Reacher is going to give Ritchson a reunion, as the show has picked up another Smallville alum.