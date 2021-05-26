Cancel
UEFA

Chelsea Star N'Golo Kanté Reflects on 'Amazing' Route From Ligue 2 to Champions League Final

By Vayam Lahoti
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 17 days ago

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kanté has delivered his verdict on his path from playing in France's second-tier to the Champions League final.

The 29-year-old has been key to his side's road to Saturday's clash in Porto, producing eye-catching displays in the knockout stages to steer his side to the all-important tie against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.

"To have got where I am today with Chelsea and to be lucky enough to play in a Champions League final, bearing in mind everything that’s happened in the meantime, is amazing," said the World-Cup winner, speaking to UEFA.com.

Kanté has made 47 appearances across all competitions for Chelsea this campaign. (Photo by Mark Cosgrove/News Images/Sipa USA)

"Nine years ago [in 2012], when I was playing for the reserves at Boulogne and made my professional debut in Ligue 2, I was very hungry and very hopeful in football. I didn’t know how far I could go; I just wanted to turn professional and do my best.

"That said, it’s happened little by little, season after season, with wins, with losses, with joy and with disappointment. It’s shaped me as a player, and I think that it’s helped me become the player that I am today."

The France international was left out of the matchday squad for his side's defeat to Aston Villa at the weekend after he came off late with a hamstring issue during the Blues' crucial 2-1 victory over Leicester City in the Premier League last week.

The holding midfielder will come up against the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and İlkay Gündoğan on Saturday if he is deemed fit to feature. (Photo by Antonio Pozo/PRESSINPHOTO)

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has since provided a positive update on Kanté's fitness, previewing his second cup-final since taking over the reigns at Stamford Bridge in January.

The German boss said: "Nothing has changed. We will just put him in training when the game starts on Saturday and not speak to doctors and physios or changing tactics. It looks good and I hope it stays like that."

Chelsea are also sweating over the fitness of goalkeeper Edouard Mendy ahead of the final after he suffered a rib injury on Sunday against Aston Villa.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

